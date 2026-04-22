Wolves transfer news: Yerson Mosquera decision made after talks with representatives?

By Darren Plant | 22 Apr 2026 09:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly given the green light to sell Yerson Mosquera during the summer transfer window.

On Monday night, it was confirmed that Wolves were relegated from the Premier League after an eight-year stay in the top flight.

Having been bottom of the Premier League table since the third week of the campaign, demotion to the second tier comes as no surprise.

Reports this week have indicated that Wolves already have their sights set on a new domestic-based addition, at the same time as a first-team regular has been linked with a potential Champions League winner.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Wolves officials have already established their stance on Mosquera's future.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves ready to sell Mosquera?

Commenting on Instagram, Sierra suggested that Wolves have held talks with the representatives of the Colombian.

Wolves have allegedly informed them that they are prepared to sell the centre-back once the market reopens in June.

Despite his team's plight, the 24-year-old has enjoyed his best season in a Wolves shirt, making 20 starts and three substitute outings in the Premier League.

However, not only has Mosquera overcome serious hamstring and knee injuries during his time at Molineux, he has accumulated 10 yellow cards from his 1783 minutes of Premier League football this season and is currently serving a two-match ban.

Although a contract is in place until 2030, Wolves are seemingly of the opinion that now is the right time to cash in on the four-cap Colombia international.

© Imago

Why Wolves are taking right stance on Mosquera

With it having taken four seasons for Mosquera to reach 10 appearances, Wolves have not gotten value for the approximate £5m that they paid for him back in 2021.

Nevertheless, Wolves are now in a position to make a profit on the player, who has also enjoyed successful loan stints at FC Cincinnati and Villarreal during his time at Molineux.

Mosquera will undoubtedly have suitors in both La Liga and MLS this summer, but Premier League and European clubs are expected to be in the mix, too.

While Mosquera would have been an asset in the Championship, Wolves are right to try to make what could prove to be a substantial profit if and when the opportunity arises.