Wolverhampton transfer news: PSG eye Wolves defender following Premier League relegation

By Axel Clody | 21 Apr 2026 11:46

With Wolverhampton's relegation to the Championship now confirmed, PSG could look to take advantage by exploring a move for Ladislav Krejci.

Wolves' drop opens door to summer departures

© Imago / Action Plus

Having battled the threat of relegation for much of the season, Wolverhampton have officially been confirmed as a Championship club for next season following Monday evening's 0-0 draw between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

That point for the Hammers, who sit 17th and above the drop zone, ended Wolves' slim survival hopes, the club finishing bottom of the table.

With the drop now confirmed, a significant number of players are expected to leave Molineux this summer. As is often the case, one club's misfortune opens opportunities for others, and several clubs could look to recruit Wolves players at reduced prices.

PSG eye Ladislav Krejci

© Imago / Visionhaus

Could PSG be among them? According to PSG Inside Actus, the Parisian club are considering a move for Ladislav Krejci. The 27-year-old Czech centre-back has been an undisputed starter in the Wolves defence, making 30 appearances this season, every single one from the first minute.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Krejci is a commanding presence in duels and is strong in the air, as his five international goals in 25 caps for the Czech Republic demonstrate. PSG, who have made central defensive reinforcement a priority this summer, could use Wolves' relegation as an opportunity to explore the possibility of signing him.

Versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder when required — a quality highly valued by Luis Enrique — Krejci is a player worth watching in the coming weeks, according to the same source. He arrived at Molineux on loan from Girona with an obligatory purchase option, with the total investment amounting to £25.5m.