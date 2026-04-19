Wolves transfer news: Tolu Arokodare 'sole aggressor' in dressing-room bust-up

By Darren Plant | 19 Apr 2026 22:18

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare has allegedly instigated a dressing-room bust-up with Mateus Mane.

The 25-year-old remained as an unused substitute as Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves will be relegated to the Championship if West Ham United avoid defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arokodare will play any further part under Rob Edwards after an incident behind the scenes.

As per the Express & Star, the Nigeria international is expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arokodare 'sole aggressor' in Mane incident

The report alleges that Arokodare, who cost in the region of £23.5m last year, was involved in an altercation with Mane after the 4-0 defeat at West Ham United on April 10.

After a verbal confrontation, Arokodare is said to have been the 'sole aggressor' in an exchange that became physical.

While the 25-year-old has been fined and faced club disciplinary action, it is stated that he is likely to depart Molineux before the start of 2026-27.

Although three goals have been scored in cup competitions, Arokodare has contributed just three goals and one assist from 12 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the Premier League.

He had previously been enjoying his best period of the campaign before the incident at the London Stadium.

© Imago / News Images

Incident to fast-track Wolves transfer work?

Prior to what occurred at West Ham, Arokodare was among a number of Wolves players who may stay at the club and aid a Championship promotion bid.

Instead, Wolves chiefs will seemingly look to generate interest in the player over the coming weeks, aware that they will require a replacement.

After just six goals and two assists from 33 outings, Wolves will hope that his previous strong form for Genk will aid their efforts to recoup close to what they paid for the 6ft 5ins target man.

Wolves may also have to be open to loan proposals with an option to buy for a player who effectively has a contract until 2030.