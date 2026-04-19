Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Apr 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 21:17

Doncaster Rovers are set to host Lincoln City at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the visitors able to confirm their League One title mathematically should they earn a draw or win.

The hosts are just playing for pride in this fixture as they occupy 14th in the division after confirming their status in the league for the next season after their victory at the weekend.

Match preview

Doncaster come into this game in fine form, as they have won three of their last five games, which has helped them climb to safety and, in doing so, secure their League One status for next season.

There will be a confidence running around the club after they secured a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town at the weekend ahead of this game where they can deny Lincoln the title, at least momentarily.

The hosts have won three of their last four home league games, as many victories as across their prior 13 matches at the Eco-Power Stadium combined in League One.

Fans will take confidence from the fact their club have won four of their last six league games against Lincoln, keeping four clean sheets across that time.

© Imago

Lincoln enter this game at the top of the table, needing only a point to secure the League One title, so they will be desperate to achieve it, allowing their fans to start the party.

A 2-2 draw with Stevenage at the weekend helped edge them closer to this trophy, but they will be disappointed they could not have got their hands on it with a victory.

The Imps are unbeaten across their last 10 league games played on a Tuesday, conceding just four goals in that time. The visitors had won just seven of their prior 22 matches on this day beforehand combined.

This will be the 109th time that Lincoln City have faced Doncaster Rovers in the Football League; across club history, the Imps have only ever faced Rochdale more often (111).

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

W W L L W W

Lincoln City League One form:

D W W W W D

Team News

© Imago

Doncaster got through the last game without any fresh injury concerns as they emerged 3-1 victors over Northampton Town.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of Neill Byrne to the side at the weekend after returning from his injury concerns.

Lincoln managed to get through the draw with Stevenage at the weekend with no fresh injuries.

The visitors will hope that Jack Moylan is on form for this game like he has been for the whole season, with hopes he will add to his tally of 10 league goals to guide them to the league title.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Lee, Clifton; Adelakun

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler; Bayliss, McGrandles, Hackett, Moylan, House; One

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln have the incentive of securing the victory to help them lift the league title, but they would be happy with the draw, while the hosts would be happy with the draw after securing their safety in the division last weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.