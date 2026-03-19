Preview: Barnsley vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 19 Mar 2026 22:44

Aiming to continue their climb away from the bottom four in the League One table, Doncaster Rovers will travel to Oakwell to take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Saturday.

The visitors sit three points above the drop zone thanks to an upturn in form, while their hosts remained 12th with a midweek draw.

Match preview

Barnsley head back into League One action on Saturday aiming to return to winning ways and begin a climb towards the playoff places as the run-in approaches.

The 2025-26 term has been a mixed one under Conor Hourihane, as the Yorkshire side find themselves 12th having won 13, drawn 11 and lost 12 of their 36 outings, scoring the third most goals in the division and conceding the joint-third most.

Given their games in hand over most sides around them in England's third tier, the Reds were able to set their sights on the playoff battle after a home victory over Exeter City in early March, making it three wins from a five-game run, but they have failed to capitalise meaningfully since, managing draws in each of their last three games.

After sharing points with Cardiff City and Mansfield Town, Hourihane's men most recently hosted Wigan Athletic on Tuesday and looked set to fall to a 1-0 defeat to Joe Taylor's first-half goal, before they were at least able to snatch a point as Charlie Lennon equalised in the 96th minute.

Now sitting 12th with ten matches remaining, eight points behind sixth-placed Reading with two games in hand and at least one in hand on every side between them and sixth spot, Barnsley will finally aim to put a winning run together to put themselves in the picture in the run-in, starting on Saturday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the short trip to Oakwell aiming to continue their steady climb away from the threat of relegation.

After earning promotion from League Two last time around and enjoying a fast start to life back in the third tier, Doncaster Rovers quickly saw their season turn into one focussed on avoiding the drop, as a dismal run left them in the bottom four on 23 points from 24 outings.

Grant McCann's side have shown signs of life since, though, adding 21 points from their 13 games since mid-January, including bouncing back from consecutive defeats with a three-match unbeaten streak heading into the weekend.

That began with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town and a 2-1 triumph over Blackpool thanks to goals from Owen Bailey and Hakeeb Adelakun, before they faced a tough midweek trip to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers and left with a creditable point from a goalless stalemate.

Now finding themselves 17th, four places and three points above the drop zone with nine games remaining, Doncaster Rovers will hope to increase their cushion with a Yorkshire derby victory on Saturday.

Barnsley League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / MARTIN DALTON / Alamy

Barnsley remain unable to call on defender Josh Earl and winger Tawanda Chirewa on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Young attacker Charlie Lennon will hope to earn a start after his goal off the bench in midweek, but David McGoldrick should continue to lead the line having managed 14 league goals this term.

Scott Banks and Reyes Cleary, who boasts six goals and 12 assists in League One this term, should again line up on the wings, with Adam Phillips, Vimal Yoganathan and Jonathan Bland all hoping to start through the centre.

Doncaster Rovers are still without the injured trio of Sean Grehan, Tom Nixon and Francis Okoronkwo.

Jordan Gibson, Billy Sharp and Elliot Lee will all hope to come into the attack from the start, after Glenn Middleton, Adelakun and Luke Molyneux started up top on Tuesday.

Bailey is their star man in midfield, having notched up 12 goals in League One so far this season, while Harry Clifton and Robbie Gotts should both keep their places in the centre.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; O'Keefe, De Gevigney, O'Connell, Shepherd; Connell, Bland; Banks, Phillips, Cleary; McGoldrick

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Pearson, Byrne, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Clifton, Gibson; Adelakun

We say: Barnsley 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

With Doncaster Rovers improving at a crucial time in their bid for survival, and Barnsley struggling to get over the line in recent weeks, we anticipate a share of the spoils in Saturday's Yorkshire derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.