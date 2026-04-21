Team News: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 21 Apr 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 20:30

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Celta occupy sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Torres

CELTA VIGO

Out: Miguel Roman (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Moriba, Vecino, Mingueza; Lopez; Iglesias, Jutgla