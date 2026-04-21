La Liga Gameweek 33
Barcelona
Apr 22, 2026 8.30pm
Camp Nou
Celta Vigo

Team News: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Celta injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Celta occupy sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

BARCELONA VS. CELTA VIGO

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Torres

CELTA VIGO

Out: Miguel Roman (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Moriba, Vecino, Mingueza; Lopez; Iglesias, Jutgla

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