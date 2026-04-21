Team News: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Celta occupy sixth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.
BARCELONA VS. CELTA VIGO
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Torres
CELTA VIGO
Out: Miguel Roman (foot)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Moriba, Vecino, Mingueza; Lopez; Iglesias, Jutgla