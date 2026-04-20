Preview: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 20:50

Barcelona will be bidding to make it eight straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Wednesday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Celta are sixth, two points clear of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.

Match preview

Barcelona have been comfortably the best team in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 79 points from 31 matches courtesy of a record of 26 wins, one draw and four defeats, and they are nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid heading into the final straight.

Real Madrid will have the chance to cut the gap to six points when they face Alaves on Tuesday night, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine Flick's team giving up the championship from this position.

Barcelona are bidding to make it eight straight wins in Spain's top flight, with their last league fixture ending in a 4-1 success over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on April 11.

Flick's team were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, though, and it is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for the Catalan outfit, with a new centre-back and starting centre-forward likely to arrive.

Barcelona's last two fixtures with Celta have been thrilling affairs, with the Catalan outfit winning 4-3 at home in the corresponding match last season and 4-2 in Vigo in the reverse game earlier this term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta also suffered disappointment in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, losing 6-1 on aggregate to German outfit Freiburg, so La Liga is the team's sole focus at this stage of the campaign.

The Sky Blues are currently in sixth, which as it stands, would see them qualify for next season's Conference League, but they are only two points behind fifth-placed Real Betis.

Claudio Giraldez's side suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat to basement side Real Oviedo in the league last time out, but they did win their last away match in La Liga, recording a 3-2 victory over Valencia at Mestalla on April 5.

Celta actually have the third-best away record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 27 points from 15 matches courtesy of a record of seven wins, six draws and two defeats.

The Sky Blues also have a relatively recent away league success over Barcelona to their name, recording a 2-1 victory in May 2021, and Real Madrid would be incredibly thankful if the visitors could leave with all three points once again on Wednesday night.

Barcelona La Liga form:

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Barcelona form (all competitions):

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Celta Vigo La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will once again be without the services of Raphinha and Andreas Christensen due to injury problems, while Marc Bernal (ankle) needs to be assessed.

Frenkie de Jong is likely to come into the midfield on Wednesday night alongside Pedri, while there should also be a return at the back for Pau Cubarsi, who missed the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final with Atletico through suspension.

Ferran Torres was excellent last time out and should keep his spot ahead of Robert Lewandowski, while Dani Olmo is also in line to retain his spot in the first XI here.

As for Celta, Miguel Roman is out of the contest and indeed out for the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, but the away team are otherwise in strong shape when it comes to their squad.

Borja Iglesias has had an impressive season, scoring 15 times in all competitions, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the Spaniard.

Javi Rodriguez missed the team's last league match through suspension, but the defender is available here, while Carl Starfelt should also return after overcoming a back issue.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Torres

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Moriba, Vecino, Mingueza; Lopez; Iglesias, Jutgla

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Celta Vigo

Celta are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, especially considering Celta's away record, but the hosts should be able to get the job done to take another huge step towards winning the La Liga title.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.