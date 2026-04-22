Wednesday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo, Elche vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home clash with Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid's trip to Elche.
Elche vs. Atletico Madrid (Wednesday, 6pm)
Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their league season against Elche on Wednesday evening.
Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Elche are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Alaves.
We say: Elche 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico's domestic form is incredibly poor, and they will be taking on an Elche team that have been largely excellent at home this season, so we are struggling to predict an away win and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.
> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups
Real Sociedad vs. Elche (Wednesday, 7pm)
Fresh from their success in the Copa del Rey final, Real Sociedad will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Wednesday night.
Real Sociedad are currently seventh in the La Liga table, two points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are eighth, just one point behind their opponents in this game
We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Getafe
Getafe's form is strong, and with Real Sociedad expected to make changes from the Copa del Rey, we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for at least a point on Wednesday night.
> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo (Wednesday, 8.30pm)
Barcelona will be bidding to make it eight straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Wednesday evening.
Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, nine points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Celta are sixth, two points clear of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.
We say: Barcelona 2-1 Celta Vigo
Celta are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, especially considering Celta's away record, but the hosts should be able to get the job done to take another huge step towards winning the La Liga title.
> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups