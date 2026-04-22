Wednesday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo, Elche vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their league season against Elche on Wednesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Elche are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Alaves.

We say: Elche 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico's domestic form is incredibly poor, and they will be taking on an Elche team that have been largely excellent at home this season, so we are struggling to predict an away win and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups