Next Chelsea manager: Premier League boss is ‘leading candidate’ to succeed Liam Rosenior with four other names ‘admired’

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 07:25 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 07:33

Outgoing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is reportedly a leading candidate to become the new Chelsea manager, following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

The West Londoners released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming that Rosenior had been relieved of his duties after just four months in the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

The 41-year-old, who penned a six-year contract after replacing Enzo Maresca in January, oversaw a disappointing run of five straight Premier League defeats without scoring, and he was left embarrassed by his team’s performance in a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Tuesday.

Although Rosenior “always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism”, Chelsea have said that “recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards”.

Chelsea’s woeful run of form has seen them slip down to eighth in the Premier League table and seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the final Champions League qualification spot with just four games remaining; they also sit just three points above Fulham in 12th place.

Calum McFarlane has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Leeds United, as the Blues begin their search for a permanent successor.

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Iraola a ‘leading candidate’ to replace Rosenior at Chelsea

According to The Sun, Iraola is considered a ‘leading candidate’ to replace Rosenior, with the 43-year-old having already turned down two offers from Crystal Palace to become their next manager when Oliver Glasner leaves this summer.

Iraola recently announced that he will depart Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of the season, even though he could steer the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth extended their impressive club-record unbeaten run in the top flight to 14 games, despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds on Wednesday night – a result which has seen them climb above Chelsea into seventh place in the table.

Chelsea may face competition for Iraola, as Athletic Bilbao – where he spent 12 years of his playing career – Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been linked with a potential move for the highly-rated Spaniard.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Howe, Farioli, Luis, Terzic also admired by Chelsea chiefs

In addition, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that while Iraola is expected to be one leading name approached over the Chelsea job, Eddie Howe, Francesco Farioli, Filipe Luis and Edin Terzic also have admirers within the club and have been mentioned in discussion for previous vacancies at Stamford Bridge.

Howe, 48, has been in charge of Newcastle since the end of 2021, but uncertainty over his long-term future at the club is growing having seen his side fall to 14th in the Premier League table after losing their last three games (and 15 in total this season).

Farioli, 37, is currently in charge of Porto who sit seven points clear at the Primeira Liga summit, while former Chelsea defender Luis, 40, was sacked by Brazilian giants Flamengo last month following a heavy 8-0 defeat in the Campeonato Carioca semi-finals.

As for Terzic, 43, he is also out of work – last coaching Borussia Dortmund in 2024 – and has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Athletic job.