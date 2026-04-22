Newcastle United: Uncertainty grows on Tyneside over Eddie Howe as 'key talks' approach

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Apr 2026 02:48

Eddie Howe is reportedly set to be questioned by the club's Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners next week.

The Magpies have suffered a significant slump in form, losing eight of their last 11 top-flight fixtures, leaving them languishing in 14th place.

Howe is expected to face direct questioning from the club's Saudi Arabian hierarchy during a rare visit from the majority owners.

The club's internal review comes at a critical juncture, with a daunting trip to face Arsenal scheduled for Saturday evening before the delegates arrive.

Eddie Howe to 'discuss' summer plans with club

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to The Guardian, a delegation led by Yasir al-Rumayyan is set to fly into the North East for a scheduled board meeting to address the team's declining performances.

While the backing for Howe is currently described as opaque, he is expected to be given the final five matches of the campaign to demonstrate a turnaround.

The 48-year-old will detail his recruitment and training strategies for the upcoming window alongside sporting director Ross Wilson and chief executive David Hopkinson.

Furthermore, the hierarchy will review final plans for a new training ground and debate whether to redevelop St James' Park or construct a brand-new stadium.

Financial rules could force Gordon's exit this summer

© Imago / Every Second Media

The necessity to comply with European spending regulations could result in a significant squad overhaul during the off-season.

Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed interest in winger Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle prepared to demand a fee of approximately £75m for the England international.

Other first-team stars, including Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali, may also be sacrificed to avoid substantial fines for financial breaches.

These potential departures highlight the delicate balance the PIF owners must strike between funding major infrastructure projects and maintaining a competitive playing staff.

The outcome of the impending performance review may dictate the scale of the changes required to restore the club's upward trajectory.