Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'going on the offensive' for 6ft 3in powerhouse with 'bargain fee' revealed

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 10:48 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 10:50

Manchester United are reportedly 'going on the offensive' for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande, with the 22-year-old potentially leaving his Portuguese club this summer.

It is set to be a busy upcoming transfer window for the Red Devils, with two new central midfielders expected to arrive, while a left-back and a left-sided attacker could also join the club.

Man United are well-stocked in the middle of their defence and have signed Harry Maguire to a new contract, but it is understood that a centre-back could arrive this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt remains out with a long-term back problem, while there have been question marks surrounding Lisandro Martinez's long-term future at Old Trafford.

© Imago

Man United 'targeting' Sporting defender Diomande

Man United are said to have scouted Diomande during Sporting's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week.

The 20-time English champions were linked with the 6ft 3in defender during Ruben Amorim's time at the helm, and it is understood that the interest is still very much there.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Man United are 'going on the offensive' for Diomande, while Newcastle United are also said to be keen.

Diomande's release clause in his Sporting contract is set at €80m (£69.6m), but his Portuguese club are thought to be willing to sell for a fee in the region of €50m (£43.5m).

The Ivory Coast international missed a lot of football earlier this season due to a muscular problem, but he is currently on 26 appearances for the campaign.

© Imago

Man United transfer news: Diomande 'available' for £43.5m this summer

Meanwhile, in total, Diomande has represented Sporting on 127 occasions in all competitions since arriving from FC Midtjylland in January 2023.

Diomande looks ready to make the step up to a major club, but Man United are unlikely to have a free run at signing him, with other major teams said to be keen alongside Newcastle.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are two young centre-backs of great promise, but Maguire is entering the latter stages of his career, while De Ligt's back issue is incredibly concerning, so bringing in another young and talented centre-back this summer makes a lot of sense.