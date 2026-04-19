Jurgen Klopp hints at preferred landing spot for coaching comeback

By Axel Clody | 19 Apr 2026 07:43 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 07:43

Since leaving Liverpool to take up his role as Global Head of Football at Red Bull, Jurgen Klopp's name has been consistently linked with a number of clubs across Europe — and even the Brazil national team — as speculation mounts over a potential return to management.

According to AS, one of Klopp's key long-term objectives is to eventually take charge of the Germany national team. The publication reports that Klopp is open to returning to the dugout after 25 years of uninterrupted work in coaching, his current break having been necessary, with the Red Bull opportunity providing him with both comfort and contentment.

Germany the long-term goal for Klopp

© Imago

As such, the idea of managing Germany is viewed as a long-term ambition with no immediate expectations. The World Cup itself could prove to be a key moment of transition, with the tournament typically defining which projects continue and which open doors to new opportunities.

Germany's current manager Julian Nagelsmann will be taking charge of the national side at a second major tournament, following Euro 2024. During the World Cup, Klopp will be working as a pundit for MagentaTV. When asked by Bild how he would handle commenting on Nagelsmann's decisions during the tournament, Klopp was direct in saying his role would not involve lecturing.

Klopp also addressed the possibility of taking the Germany job himself if the opportunity arose, and did not rule it out. 'At the moment, I am certainly not thinking about that, fortunately, there is no reason to do so. And as for the future, I have not finished my career as a coach. So who knows what could happen in the coming years? But there is absolutely no plan in that direction,' he said.

Klopp linked with United as well as Real Madrid

© Imago / IMAGO / Picture Point

Alongside recent speculation over Real Madrid's interest, Klopp's name has now also been connected with Manchester United. According to AS, rumours of potential interest from the Red Devils have emerged in recent days.

The Spanish outlet noted, however, that everything surrounding Klopp 'remains on hold, awaiting developments' — and that any potential opening at Real Madrid is considered off the table for next season. The link between Klopp and the Spanish club has been one of football's most persistent transfer rumours since 2014.