Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick targets 'rejuvenated' £15m Leeds man after Old Trafford masterclass

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 08:08

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a surprise approach for 'rejuvenated' Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils inched closer to Champions League football with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Chelsea on Saturday evening, thanks to Matheus Cunha's effort at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick has led Man Utd to a praiseworthy third place in the Premier League table since taking the reins from Ruben Amorim, and the 20-time English champions are also just six points worse off than Manchester City.

Qualification for Europe's premier competition will aid Man Utd's ability to attract and retain top talent, such as Kobbie Mainoo, who is believed to be closing in on a new contract after reigniting his Old Trafford career under Carrick.

However, Casemiro will be departing when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte has failed to cut the mustard in England and could be on the move too.

Man United impressed by 'energetic' Ao Tanaka

© Imago

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Ederson of Atalanta BC have been heavily linked with moves to Manchester, but according to TEAMtalk, Leeds' Tanaka has now emerged as an unexpected target.

The 27-year-old played a starring role in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League last season, registering five goals and two assists in 43 Championship matches, and he has four strikes to his name in all tournaments this term.

However, Tanaka has struggled to become a consistent Premier League starter under Daniel Farke, who has selected the Japan international just nine times from the first whistle in England's top flight this season.

One of Tanaka's starring roles came in Leeds' 2-1 victory over Man Utd at Old Trafford on April 13, though, and Carrick was supposedly left highly impressed with his 'energetic' display in the centre of the park.

The Japan international - who is expected to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup - is supposedly open to joining a new club this summer, but he would prefer to continue in the Premier League rather than head back to the Bundesliga, despite strong German interest.

It was reported last month that three Bundesliga clubs were keeping a close eye on Tanaka, whom Leeds signed for just £2.9m from Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2024.

Ao Tanaka could be cut-price midfield bargain for Man United - but there's a catch

© Imago / News Images

While the likes of Anderson, Baleba and Wharton could command close to £100m to leave their current clubs this summer, Leeds are reportedly happy to start the bidding for Tanaka at around £15m.

The Red Devils could therefore land a cut-price midfield bargain with the Japanese lynchpin, who would be an ideal squad player to replace the struggling Ugarte but would not be a marquee arrival.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is apparently pining for regular starts at his next club, and Man United may be unable to guarantee him the minutes he desires if they also sign a big-money Casemiro replacement.

In contrast, Newcastle United or Everton - two other clubs who apparently hold an interest in Tanaka - would be better-placed to bow to his wishes, especially the former if one or both of Bruno Guimaraes or Sandro Tonali depart.

The latter two have also been linked with Man United, so even if the Red Devils lose out on Tanaka to the Magpies, the move could still work out for them if it means hiring either Guimaraes or Tonali.