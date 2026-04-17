Man Utd: Three players who could replace Casemiro as Michael Carrick urged to sign 'own Rodri'

By Matthew Cooper | 17 Apr 2026 21:22

Manchester United announced in January that veteran midfielder Casemiro will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The former Real Madrid star will be a big loss, having played a crucial role in United's resurgence under Michael Carrick this season.

Casemiro has also enjoyed a purple-patch in front of goal, netting eight league goals for the first time in his career, and former Red Devils star Louis Saha believes the club should have kept him for another year.

However, it appears unlikely they will change their minds over Casemiro's future and Saha has warned United need an "elite midfielder" to replace him, citing the influence players like Rodri and Fabinho have had on Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years.

Here, Sports Mole discusses some potential replacements for Casemiro.

Man Utd told they need "elite" Casemiro replacement

© Imago / Sportimage

"Man Utd have to replace Casemiro with an elite midfielder this summer," Saha told Sports Mole on behalf of BetVictor, one of the UK's top betting sites. "We need to have players with that capacity of aggression in the middle.

"The stability of that position has become one of the most important things in football. Rodri at Man City, Fabinho at Liverpool when they were on fire. That this position is very, very important.

"Casemiro has been amazing. I would love for him to sign an extra year, but it sounds like it's not possible. But I do think that it's very important, elsewhere we need more firepower, a bit more experience up front.".

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United attempted to sign Carlos Baleba last year and it would not be a surprise if they revisit their interest in the Brighton star this summer.

The 22-year-old already has three years of Premier League experience and earned comparisons to former Seagulls teammate Moises Caicedo, who has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them for a British-record £100m fee in 2023.

Baleba had a lacklustre start to the season after his potential move to United failed to materialise, but he starred for Cameroon at AFCON and has been in better form since returning.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Also just 22 years old, Adam Wharton has turned heads since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.

Wharton's passing, football intelligence and ability to receive the ball under pressure is particularly impressive and he starred as Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2025 FA Cup final.

Although he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, United could use Wharton in a similar role to Martin Zubimendi, who has been outstanding for Arsenal this season.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Since leaving Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest in 2024, Elliot Anderson has developed into one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

Anderson is comfortable on the ball, defensively astute and has an impressive work-rate which would make him an excellent replacement for Casemiro.

The 23-year-old has won the most duels in the league this season and made more successful passes than any other midfielder, with his impressive displays for Forest meaning he is expected to play a key role for England at the 2026 World Cup.