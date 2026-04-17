Marcos Senesi future: Major Spurs transfer development as 'leading contender' emerges for Argentine

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 15:55

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

With the Argentina international having entered the final six months of his contract, it has become apparent that he is likely to leave the Vitality Stadium on a free transfer.

Senesi is viewed as an attractive option having accumulated 110 appearances in the Premier League since his arrival in 2022.

As well as Barcelona, Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old.

However, according to The Athletic, Spurs are the surprise frontrunners in the race for his signature.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Spurs favourites for Senesi

The report suggests that the North Londoners have already entered advanced negotiations for the centre-back.

Nevertheless, it is emphasised that any deal would be dependent on Spurs avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Roberto De Zerbi's side currently sit two points adrift of safety in 18th position in the Premier League table.

Furthermore, interest remains from elsewhere, and will likely continue while Spurs' fate remains uncertain.

© Imago

Why would Senesi join Spurs?

The best-case scenario for Spurs in the short term is retaining their Premier League status for 2026-27 but without European football on their calendar.

With Senesi having never played Champions League football and having the opportunity to do so, picking Spurs would be an unusual move.

From the player's perspective, however, more chance of first-team football, living in London and being attracted to playing under Roberto De Zerbi may have swayed his decision.