Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 07:42 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 07:45

Relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening for a gigantic affair.

Spurs are currently down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, while Brighton are ninth and pushing to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Brighton kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Tottenham vs. Brighton being played?

The game will take place at Tottenham's home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brighton have been victorious on two of their last four away league fixtures against Tottenham, including a 4-1 victory in the corresponding fixture last term.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.25pm and run until 11.35pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Tottenham vs. Brighton: What's the story?

There is simply no downplaying the size of this football match for Tottenham.

Spurs are firmly locked in a relegation battle this season, and they are the only Premier League team without a victory in 2026, losing nine and drawing five of their 14 matches.

Tottenham are on the second-longest winless league run in their history, and they will be coming up against a Brighton team that have won five of their last six Premier League matches.

Brighton have also won their last three Premier League away games and will be bidding to make it four in a row for the first time in their history, which would significantly boost their European hopes.

The Seagulls are ninth in the table on 46 points, just two points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Saturday's match will be special for new Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was in charge of Brighton between September 2022 and June 2024, boasting a record of 38 wins, 22 draws and 29 losses from his 89 matches at the helm.

De Zerbi's time in charge of Tottenham started with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland last time out.