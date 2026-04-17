Team News: Tottenham vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 17 Apr 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 17:48

The most in-form Premier League team face the most out-of-form Premier League team on Saturday evening, as Brighton & Hove Albion travel to North London to take on timid Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have collected just one point from the last 18 on offer to plunge into the Premier League relegation zone, while the Seagulls have won five of their last six to move to within touching distance of the European spots.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Tottenham and Brighton.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Cristian Romero (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), James Maddison (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh)

Doubtful: Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

BRIGHTON

Out: Lewis Dunk (suspended), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: James Milner (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck