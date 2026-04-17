Premier League Gameweek 33
Spurs
Apr 18, 2026 5.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brighton

Team News: Tottenham vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Tottenham vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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The most in-form Premier League team face the most out-of-form Premier League team on Saturday evening, as Brighton & Hove Albion travel to North London to take on timid Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites have collected just one point from the last 18 on offer to plunge into the Premier League relegation zone, while the Seagulls have won five of their last six to move to within touching distance of the European spots.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Tottenham and Brighton.

TOTTENHAM vs. BRIGHTON

TOTTENHAM

Out: Cristian Romero (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), James Maddison (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh)

Doubtful: Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

BRIGHTON

Out: Lewis Dunk (suspended), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: James Milner (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

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