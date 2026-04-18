Spurs injury news: James Maddison update delivered by Roberto De Zerbi, makes clear hint on England international

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 09:41

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that Mohammed Kudus' recent injury setback will influence how he handles the comeback of James Maddison.

Spurs square off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening in what is viewed as their biggest match of the season, with De Zerbi taking charge of his first home game when the club are sitting in 18th place in the Premier League table.

There had initially been hope that Kudus could return from a thigh injury for the run-in, only for the Ghana international to suffer a setback in training and be ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

While that has come as a major blow to the North Londoners, there has recently been the welcome sight of Maddison making his own return to training.

The England international has spent more than eight months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury sustained during pre-season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Maddison return for Spurs this season?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, De Zerbi seemingly left the door open for the playmaker to come back into contention before the end of 2025-26.

Nevertheless, the Italian hinted that Kudus suffering a recurrence of his previous injury so soon after his return to training is likely to influence his thinking.

As quoted by The Standard, De Zerbi said: "I don't know. I don't know yet. I don't want to push too much because we lost Kudus in this way.

"I used to waiting the players when they are available, totally available to play and to restart the training.

"Because it's better to lose one game more than to take a risk for another new injury.”

© Imago

Is a Maddison return in 2025-26 realistic?

As this point in time, Spurs have six Premier League fixtures remaining, the last of which will be played on May 24.

Unless Spurs find wins and fast, they will be scrapping for every point until the closing weekend as they bid to avoid relegation to the Championship.

With the stakes increasing by the week, Maddison may have to bide his time. As much as Spurs could benefit from his creativity and threat in the final third, the 29-year-old would need to manage his desire to make an instant impact.

Realistically-speaking, Maddison will need to come through several weeks of training before he is considered for a place in the squad.

Nevertheless, if he can avoid any setbacks and build up his strength and fitness, a place on the substitutes' bench against Leeds United on May 11 could be a possibility.

Spurs then conclude the season with fixtures against Chelsea and Everton respectively.