Preview: Coritiba vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 18 Apr 2026 18:35

Coritiba and Atletico Mineiro square off on Sunday at the Estadio Couto Pereira in matchday 12 of the 2026 Brasileiro. With just one place separating the two sides in the standings, both teams are aiming to strengthen their grip on a top-half position.

The hosts are seeking to return to winning ways against an Atletico outfit seeking to string together a decent run of results, and a balanced contest is expected.

Match preview

Coritiba are experiencing one of their strongest starts in recent Brasileiro campaigns. With 16 points from 11 rounds, Fernando Seabra's men sit seventh—matching the club's most impressive performances at this stage since their 2013 top-flight return.

Having climbed back to Serie A as 2025 Serie B champions, Coritiba’s early form reflects collective discipline and tactical organisation.

Away from the Couto Pereira, Coritiba have turned road trips into a competitive advantage. They rank third-best away in the competition, with 11 points from six matches, and boast the most productive attack on the road, with 10 goals.

However, home form has been a concern. In five matches at the Couto Pereira, the Parana outfit have picked up just five points—one win, two draws and two losses. Turning their home ground into a fortress remains a key challenge for Seabra, as Coritiba look to replicate their away resilience on familiar terrain.

Recent form is a concern, with Coritiba winless in their last four matches and claiming just one victory from five. Their most recent outing saw them earn a 2-2 draw away to Botafogo at the Nilton Santos.

Nonetheless, Seabra’s side remain motivated, buoyed by a solid defensive record and the attacking threat they have showcased on their travels.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, travel to Curitiba after an inconsistent start to the campaign. With 14 points from 11 games, the Galo occupy eighth spot—a reflection of their strong home form in Belo Horizonte but continued struggles away from the Arena MRV. Pressure is steadily mounting on manager Eduardo Dominguez to find greater consistency.

The most pressing concern for Atletico is their away form, which could prove decisive on Sunday. In six away league fixtures, the Galo have picked up just one win, falling to Bragantino, Gremio, Vitoria, Fluminense, and Santos on their travels.

By contrast, Atletico are among the strongest hosts in Serie A, collecting 11 of their 14 points from five matches at the Arena MRV (three wins, two draws). The stark home-and-away disparity has become a hallmark of their season.

A congested fixture list has also tested Atletico’s squad depth, with a Copa Sudamericana tie sandwiched between league matches—a physical toll that could influence selection and performance.

For Sunday’s clash, Atletico will rely on their attacking quality and the urgent need to claim away points, fully aware that another defeat could deepen their inconsistency as the season progresses.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

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D

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D

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

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W

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

Fernando Seabra is expected to keep changes to a minimum for Coritiba, with Sebastian Gomez continuing as the midfield anchor alongside Josue and Willian Oliveira. Pedro Rocha and Lucas Ronier are set to lead the line, while the return of Lavega from suspension adds further depth to the attack.

However, injuries continue to limit Seabra’s options, with Pedro Morisco, Rodrigo Rodrigues, Gustavo, and Keno all sidelined. Breno Lopes is a doubt due to back pain.

Atletico are expected to be close to full strength, with manager Eduardo Dominguez having rested Hulk, Victor Hugo, and Bernard in midweek. The first-choice names are likely to return, with Everson, Ruan, Vitor Hugo, Renan Lodi, and the attacking trio of Hulk, Cuello, and Reinier forming the core of the side.

In terms of absences, Patrick remains sidelined after knee surgery, while Alan Minda remains a doubt. Angelo Preciado is also recovering from muscle oedema, though his absence is not expected to significantly alter the team’s setup.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Tinga, Maicon, Jacy, Bruno Melo; Paulista, Gomez; Ronier, Josue, Lopes; Pedro Rocha

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan, Lyanco, Lodi; Hugo, Perez, Franco; Hulk, Reinier, Cuello

We say: Coritiba 2-2 Atletico Mineiro

Coritiba come into this fixture on the back of three consecutive draws and possess one of the division’s most dependable defences at the Couto Pereira.

Despite some attacking inconsistency at home, the likes of Breno Lopes, Josue, and Lucas Ronier offer the quality to break down most defences, with Coritiba regularly showing resilience in challenging circumstances.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, arrive somewhat fatigued after their midweek Copa Sudamericana tie against Juventud and are still reeling from last round’s defeat to Santos.

Eduardo Dominguez’s side possess the individual quality to cause problems at any venue, but a heavy fixture list and defensive inconsistency could provide Coritiba with an opportunity to secure points at home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.