Preview: Stevenage vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 19 Apr 2026 21:40 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 21:40

Aiming to strengthen their grip on a top-six spot in the League One table in the final run-in, Stevenage will welcome Barnsley to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday.

A draw at the weekend leaves the hosts two points above seventh spot in the playoff race with three games remaining, while their visitors remain 12th after a draw of their own last time out.

Match preview

Stevenage return to action on Tuesday aiming to strengthen their League One playoff bid in the final weeks of the season, having failed to cement their top-six status in the last two attempts.

After looking set for a mid-table finish under Alex Revell in early 2026, they would move into pole position for a playoff place with an eye-catching run between mid-February and mid-April, managing eight victories alongside a draw and three defeats in a 12-game span.

That left the Boro in a strong position in the top six on 67 points from 41 games, having culminated in consecutive 1-0 wins over Blackpool and Bradford City, but they have failed to extend their hot streak further since, firstly visiting fellow playoff-chasers Bolton Wanderers and suffering a 5-1 thrashing.

Already-promoted Lincoln City then visited the Lamex Stadium on Saturday, and Revell's men were forced to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw, despite twice leading in the first half through Louis Thompson and Jamie Reid, as Rob Street denied them all three points with a 91st-minute leveller.

Still sat sixth but now only leading seventh-placed Plymouth Argyle by two points with three games remaining of the playoff race, Stevenage will hope to put the weekend's disappointment behind them and give their hopes of hanging on to a top-six place a major boost with a return to winning ways.

© Iconsport / SPI

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip south also in a bid to get back to winning ways as they seek to hold on to a top-half spot.

Any hopes Barnsley had of making a charge into the playoff places in the final stages of the League one term faded away in a poor run across March and early April, in which they went winless in six matches and only managed four points to sit in mid-table on 51 points from 39 games.

Then left to fight for a top-half finish in what has been a somewhat underwhelming campaign, with Conor Hourihane now set to depart on the completion of the campaign, they have at least shown signs of life in recent weeks, firstly ending the winless run with a 3-1 triumph away at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Then on the back of a goalless stalemate with Port Vale, the Reds hosted promotion-chasing Bradford City on Saturday and snatched a 2-2 draw at Oakwell having played with 10 men from the eighth minute, leading through Eoghan O'Connell and falling behind to Nick Powell's leveller and Marc Roberts's own goal before Leo Farrell earned them a point with an equaliser deep into injury time.

With positives to take from their recent displays, albeit only coming once they were confined to a mid-table finish, Barnsley will hope to end the season and their time under Hourihane on a positive note in the coming weeks by finishing in the top half, starting by extending their unbeaten streak with an away midweek win.

Stevenage League One form:

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Barnsley League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Stevenage continue to contend with several injury issues, as key defenders Luther James-Wildin and Lewis Freestone are both set to remain confined to the treatment room.

Given those absences, Jasper Pattenden and Saxon Earley may again join mainstays Carl Piergianni and Charlie Goode in a back four, while Harry Cornick and Tyreece Simpson are also sidelined.

Reid will continue to lead their attack, having ended a six-match drought at the weekend to net his 14th League One goal of the season.

Barnsley are unable to call on midfielder Vimal Yoganathan, who was sent off early in Saturday's draw with Bradford, while key attacker David McGoldrick may remain confined to the treatment room alongside Tawanda Chirewa.

In his likely absence, Tom Bradshaw should again lead the line with Patrick Kelly, Scott Banks, Adam Phillips, Reyes Cleary and Farrell competing to join him at the top end of a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Luca Connell should come back into the midfield from the outset, having only featured off the bench in the last two outings.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Piergianni, Goode, Earley; Kemp, Houghton, White, Roberts; Phillips, Reid

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; O'Keefe, Roberts, O'Connell, Earl; Connell, Bland; Phillips, Kelly, Cleary; Bradshaw

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Barnsley

While Stevenage have failed to get over the line thus far in their playoff bid, and Barnsley have shown resilience in recent weeks, we fancy the hosts to come out on top at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday with a far greater need for three points in the run-in.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.