Team News: Burnley vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 20:00

Relegation-threatened Burnley welcome title-chasing Manchester City to Turf Moor for an important Premier League contest on Wednesday night.

The Citizens thrashed the Clarets 5-1 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland