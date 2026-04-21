Premier League Gameweek 34
Burnley
Apr 22, 2026 8.00pm
Turf Moor
Man City

Team News: Burnley vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Burnley vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Relegation-threatened Burnley welcome title-chasing Manchester City to Turf Moor for an important Premier League contest on Wednesday night.

The Citizens thrashed the Clarets 5-1 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY vs. MANCHESTER CITY

 

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

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