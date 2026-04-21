Team News: Burnley vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Relegation-threatened Burnley welcome title-chasing Manchester City to Turf Moor for an important Premier League contest on Wednesday night.
The Citizens thrashed the Clarets 5-1 in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in September last year, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BURNLEY vs. MANCHESTER CITY
BURNLEY
Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)
Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (heel)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland