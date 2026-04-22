Burnley vs. Man City starting lineups: Rodri out, replacement confirmed for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Apr 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 18:55

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made just one change to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Aa expected, star lynchpin Rodri has not recovered from an injury picked up in City's 2-1 triumph over title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, so academy starlet Nico O'Reilly will move into centre-midfield to start alongside captain Bernardo Silva.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been recalled to replace Rodri and take O'Reilly's place at left-back, joining Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes in a four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Rayan Cherki, who scored against Arsenal last time out, will continue in an advanced central role as Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku retain their places on the flanks.

Striker Erling Haaland also keeps his place in the first XI; the Norwegian netted his 23rd Premier League goal of the season against the Gunners and has scored seven times in four previous appearances against Burnley.

Ex-Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez and Phil Foden are among the Citizens substitutes.

Victory for title-chasing Man City will see them climb above Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since the end of August last year.

More to follow...