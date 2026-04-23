Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Southampton FA Cup-semi-final clash: Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 08:44

New Premier League leaders Manchester City will turn their attention to an FA Cup semi-final clash with Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side claimed their fifth successive victory in all competitions when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Monday to leapfrog title rivals Arsenal to the top-flight summit on goal difference.

The Citizens had to cope without a couple of first-team stars for the win at Burnley and may not be a full strength once again when they head down to the capital this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the semi-final against Tonda Eckert’s side.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Southampton)

Rodri was not involved in Man City's win at Burnley after sustaining a groin injury towards the end of last weekend's top-flight triumph over Arsenal. A late call is set to be made on the midfielder's availability for Saturday's clash with Southampton.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Southampton)

Ruben Dias has missed Man City’s last five games with an ankle injury, and the defender is unlikely to make a first-team return this weekend.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of January 4, which required surgery, and it remains to be seen whether the defender will return to first-team action before the end of the season.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.