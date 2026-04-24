Man City injury news: One star name will not play against Southampton in FA Cup semi-final

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 15:10

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that key midfielder Rodri will not be fit to return for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was taken off in the closing stages of the Citizens’ important 2-1 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal with a groin injury.

Rodri subsequently missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday, and Guardiola has provided a fresh update on the Spaniard’s condition.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Man City boss said that Rodri “is better,” but when asked if the midfielder could feature against Southampton, he replied: “No. We don’t want to take the risk.

“I don’t know yet [if he will feature against Everton] – hopefully, but as I say, we don’t want to take risks. If he’s injured, we lose him for the next three and he’s so important.”

Rodri has performed well in recent weeks at the base of Man City’s midfield and has played regularly since experiencing a troublesome 18-month period recovering from injury, starting in 19 of his last 23 appearances across all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City vs. Southampton: Guardiola will consider changes to starting lineup

In the absence of Rodri, Guardiola will consider sticking with Nico O'Reilly in centre-midfield alongside captain Bernardo Silva, while Nico Gonzalez is another contender to start in the middle of the pitch.

As well as Rodri, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias remain in the treatment room, the latter of whom has missed the last five matches with an ankle injury.

After beating Burnley, Guardiola admitted that he would consider making changes to his starting lineup on Saturday, and he reiterated that stance at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s easier for the fact that we have a lot [of players] except Ruben, Rodri and Josko - the rest are fit,” said the Catalan coach. “You think it’s the last effort, then we have eight days.

“We are ready to play tomorrow to play 95 minutes and then maybe extra time, with a lot of players with lots of minutes in their legs that is the question. On the train, we have much to discuss.”

He added: "It was so demanding, the game against Arsenal, emotionally, it's normal. The people were so tired, and they take a train for hours. They were from here to the hotel, and to Wembley.

"Tomorrow will be a fantastic day. So many, many thoughts. Still I am in my mind and we'll see tomorrow."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Guardiola: “This is a real opportunity to get to the final”

Man City head into Saturday’s contest after winning each of their last five games in all competitions, including their EFL Cup final triumph against Arsenal at Wembley last month and a 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool a few weeks ago.

However, Southampton boast a magnificent 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions under head coach Tonda Eckert (W16 D4) and knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 quarter-final win at St Mary’s.

Although Man City will be regarded as firm favourites to beat their Championship opposition, Guardiola has insisted that he and his players will not underestimate the high-flying Saints.

“Nine games unbeaten, they have knocked out Fulham and Arsenal so [their form] speaks for itself,” said Guardiola. “They are in good rhythm, but this is a real opportunity to get to the final.”

Man City have won 13 of their last 18 meetings with Southampton in all competitions and they are bidding to become the first team in FA Cup history to reach a fourth consecutive final.