Burnley 0-1 Man City: Bernardo Silva breaks another Premier League record in crucial Premier League win to boost title hopes

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 08:05

Bernardo Silva has set a new Premier League record after helping Manchester City secure a slender 1-0 victory over relegated Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

An early goal from top scorer Erling Haaland was enough for the Citizens to claim three precious points and climb above title rivals Arsenal to the top of the table on goal difference for the first time since the end of August.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won each of their last five matches in all competitions and captain Bernardo has been a hugely influential figure during this positive run of form.

Only Nico O’Reilly (48) and Haaland (47) have played in more matches across all tournaments for Man City this season than Bernardo (46), with the Citizens winning 21 of those games in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who will be ending his glorious nine-year association with Man City in the summer, has now won a total of 215 Premier League games, overtaking former teammate David Silva (214) to become the player with the most PL victories in the club’s history.

Bernardo boast a 72% win rate in the Premier League, while he has contributed with 45 goals and 51 assists as a versatile midfielder for Man City since his arrival from Monaco in 2017.

This impressive feat comes not long after he became the Portuguese player with the most Premier League appearances in history (299), surpassing Luis Boa Morte (296).

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bernardo is a six-time Premier League winner – hoping to lift a seventh trophy this season – and has started in every top-flight game for Man City since the middle of October last year.

City’s No.20 was one of 10 players who retained their starting spot from the side that claimed a vital 2-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend, with injured midfielder Rodri the only enforced change made to Guardiola’s lineup.

Guardiola had "doubts" over Man City lineup prior to Burnley win

Guardiola admitted after the win against Burnley that he had “doubts” over whether the players in his starting lineup would feel fatigue following their hard-fought triumph at the Etihad just a few days earlier.

"I had a lot of doubts about the lineup today [against Burnley] because of the fatigue from Sunday,” the Catalan coach told reporters.

"I have to think perfectly about [the lineup against Southampton], knowing that if we win it will be a good decision, and if we lose it will be a bad decision, to have fresh legs in the FA Cup semi-finals."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Guardiola admits Man City changes could be made for Southampton FA Cup clash

On facing Southampton at Wembley on Saturday, Guardiola added: “It's a big opportunity to play four finals in a row. Maybe we have to make some changes. At the end we were a little bit tired but we are ready.

“I'm pretty sure that this [run-in], for the future, for all of them, will be good. As much you experience, as much as you've been there many times, you handle it better.

“Winning is the main target. Considering the last three days and the emotion and physicality in the game we played, we make an extraordinary game.

“We have to win at any cost, yeah, but we have to do something [to deserve it]. Run and jump and pass and shoot. Even today we didn't think about the consequences and what will happen if we are top of the league or not. Just know what you have to do to beat Burnley.”

Man City remain on course to win a domestic treble this season, having already lifted the EFL Cup – Bernardo’s first trophy as captain of the club – after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the final at Wembley last month.