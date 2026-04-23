Liam Rosenior sacked: “Worried” and “frustrated” Chelsea legend gives players advice after warning ‘top managers’ may shun Blues job

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 07:45 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 07:51

Chelsea legend John Terry has admitted that he is “really frustrated and worried” about the future of his former club following the sacking of head coach Liam Rosenior.

Just 106 days after replacing Enzo Maresca and signing a six-year contract, Rosenior has been relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge following the club's dismal run of five successive league defeats without scoring for the first time in 114 years.

The Blues suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Tuesday night which proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Rosenior, who has left the club sitting eighth in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification positions.

Chelsea, who also sit just three points above West London rivals Fulham in 12th, have placed Calum McFarlane has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Leeds United at Wembley.

In response to Chelsea’s decision to sack Rosenior, Terry shared a “worrying” message on TikTok about his former club, where he has a part-time consultancy role within the academy set-up.

“I sit here worrying tonight about what is going to happen with our football club,” Terry said. “Looking at us needing a manager after the weekend, I’m not sure when ownership are going to make a decision and bring a new manager in.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Terry delivers damning verdict on Chelsea future after Rosenior sacking

“Is a real top manager going to come to Chelsea Football Club at the moment in the position we are in? Can’t buy players, looking like we are going to have to sell potentially and that will be our best players, which is always tough.

“We will not be playing in European football, I hope I am wrong. Really, really frustrated and worried more importantly. I feel the anger, feel the frustration of the Chelsea supporters.

“But listen, I’ve seen 17 managers in my era come and go as Chelsea captain. What the players have to do is just get together and really focus on the weekend’s game and forget about all the noise around and everything.

“We have a massive game, it is really difficult, but also really easy to do as players to forget the noise and focus on what’s ahead of you and that is the Leeds game at the weekend.

“We’ve seen this time and time and time again, but maybe the future isn’t as clear as we’ve always seen.”

© Imago

Terry has not been approached by Chelsea to join first-team backroom staff

According to the Daily Mail, someone close to Terry has said that he would have loved to work with Chelsea's first-team squad, a sentiment shared by players in the dressing room.

However, the 45-year-old has revealed that is has “not had a call” from Chelsea’s BlueCo owners and will remain in his current role with the academy.

“I am not sure what Calum’s backroom staff is going to look like, I have not had a call, I have not had a message," Terry said.

“I will be continuing my role in the academy, I will be in the academy tomorrow, a big couple of games coming up.

“We will all get behind Calum, he did a great job away against Man City previously and we will get behind the boys because that is what we do.”

Recent reports claim that outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is a leading candidate to succeed Rosenior at Chelsea, while the likes of Eddie Howe Francesco Fariola and Filipe Luis also have admirers within the club.