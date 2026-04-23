Preview: Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Apr 2026 01:13

Angers will try to play the spoiler role on Saturday when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 action.

Heading into this contest, Les Scoistes are 13th in the table, drawing Le Havre 1-1 last week, while the Parisians remain on top of the standings following a 3-0 triumph over Nantes in midweek.

Match preview

While wins have been few and far between for them, Angers are just about assured of a spot in the top-flight next season.

If Auxerre were to drop points this weekend and Angers defeat PSG, then Alexandre Dujeux’s side would survive relegation once again.

Heading into this weekend, the club based in Pays de la Loire are winless in their last five league games since blanking Nantes 1-0 in early March.

That said, they have avoided defeat in two of their last three matches in this competition, conceding a goal or fewer in those two draws.

Goals have been hard to come by for them at Stade Raymond Kopa this year, with Angers netting a goal or fewer in seven of their 2026 home encounters.

With a win on Saturday, they would reach 37 points domestically this season, one more than they managed in the entire 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign.

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

After their title aspirations took a hit last Sunday with a loss to Lyon (2-1), Paris Saint-Germain got back to business on Wednesday, earning an emphatic victory over Nantes.

That temporarily restored their four-point advantage over Lens in the table, though the latter can close that gap with a victory on Friday at Brest.

Luis Enrique’s men have won their last five away matches across all competitions, without a goal conceded in those previous four encounters.

That said, this team could suffer at least four top-flight away defeats in the same season this weekend for the first time since 2021-22 (four).

In 2025-26, PSG have not dropped a single point domestically versus teams currently in the bottom half of the table, conceding in only two of those outings away from home in this campaign.

They have emerged victorious from their previous 19 meetings against Angers across all competitions, winning their last visit to Stade Raymond Kopa 4-2 in 2024.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

An ankle issue is expected to keep Harouna Djibirin on the Angers sidelines this weekend, Carlens Arcus is dealing with a sore groin, Yassin Belkhdim has a forearm problem, while Marius Courcoul, Pierrick Capelle and Ousmane Camara have knocks.

Prosper Peter had the only goal for them last Saturday, levelling their match with Le Havre 15 minutes after going behind.

At PSG, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha are questionable with a knock and foot injury, respectively, while Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful with a hamstring strain.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has three goals in his last two Ligue affairs, netting a brace on Wednesday with their other strike coming courtesy of Desire Doue.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Raolisoa, Louer, Biumla, Lefort, Ekomie; Mouton, van den Boomen, Belkebla; Peter, Sbai

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Beraldo; Neves, Kang-in; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Angers 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

While Angers have shown they can keep matches close all season, PSG know what it takes to unlock the most well-organised defensive sides and time and again have found a way to do so.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.