Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Rennes vs. Angers

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:20

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Rennes' home fixture with Angers, and a trip to Auxerre for Nantes.

© Iconsport / Frederic Lancelot

Two sides separated by only a place near the foot of the Ligue 1 table meet on Saturday as Auxerre trade blows with Nantes in a relegation six-pointer at Stade Abbe Deschamps.

While only one position divides them, the 16th-placed hosts hold a five-point cushion over the visitors, who also have a game in hand, setting up an interesting clash in the battle for survival.

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Nantes

Both sides have struggled for goals this season, so a low-scoring contest appears likely, but Auxerre's home strength in this fixture combined with the lift from their recent win at Abbe Deschamps suggests the hosts may edge this six-pointer.

> Click here to read our full preview for Auxerre vs. Nantes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

© Imago / PsnewZ

Looking to record back-to-back victories, Rennes welcome Angers to Roazhon Park for a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Les Rouge et Noir picked up a standout success at Brest last time out in sensational style, whilst Le SCO shared the spoils on home soil with French giants Lyon.

We say: Rennes 2-0 Angers

After firing in four goals in back-to-back away matches, Rennes are on a mission to entertain their Roazhon Park faithful this weekend.

Angers will be aiming to avoid a repeat of their horrible trip to title challengers Lens, however, we feel that Le SCO are heading towards another defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Angers, including team news and predicted lineups