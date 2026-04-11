Liverpool vs. Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Apr 2026 00:26

Struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday afternoon, desperate for points to secure their place in the top five.

Arne Slot's Reds are reeling from a 4-0 demolition against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last weekend, as well as a 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

As for Marco Silva's Fulham, they will be raring to go having last played prior to the international break, when they beat Burnley 3-1 on March 21.

Here, Sports Mole covers all the details you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Fulham kick off?

This match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, April 11 for viewers in the UK

Where is Liverpool vs. Fulham being played?

The Cottagers will head to Anfield, Liverpool's iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since its inception.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports apps shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day. Alternatively, viewers can tune in to Match of the Day at 10:25pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Fulham?

Liverpool manager Slot is under extreme pressure from the Reds' fanbase, despite reportedly retaining the backing of CEO Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes.

If the boss is to stay in the role and dampen criticism going forward, Champions League qualification will be seen as a minimum requirement, though considering the club's shocking campaign so far, it will take a major turnaround to avoid slipping down the table.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League, only one point above sixth-placed Chelsea, and three above both seventh-placed Brentford and eighth-placed Everton, and anything other than victory could be damning for the Slot.

Meanwhile, Fulham are ninth - just five points behind the Reds - and their hopes of playing in UEFA competition next season would be significantly boosted by a win this weekend.

However, with a mere six points separating sixth from 13th in the table, any slip-up could see the Londoners overtaken by a number of their rivals.