Real Madrid transfer news: Boost as centre-back has release clause for 'dream' clubs as Bayern Munich rival Los Blancos

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Apr 2026 09:49

Reported Real Madrid target Nico Schlotterbeck can leave Borussia Dortmund if his release clause is activated, the latest report has revealed.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action on Friday, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona, with their defence looking vulnerable.

It was not the first time that Alvaro Arbeloa's backline has looked frail considering they have conceded seven goals in their last four games, a period that included a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real have consistently been linked with centre-backs ahead of the summer, though many fans assumed that Dortmund's Schlotterbeck would not be available in the summer due to the fact he signed a new deal.

German newspaper Bild claim that Schlotterbeck's new contract contains several clauses for a select number of clubs, including a release clause worth just €50–€60m (£43.52-£52.22m).

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Nico Schlotterbeck to Real Madrid: Why does Arbeloa want centre-back?

Real's current options at centre-back have not lived up to expectations this season, and there are doubts about the futures of both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

The two defenders are out of contract at the end of the season, and given both are 33, it may be sensible to plan for a future without them.

NICO SCHlOTTERBECK'S 2025-26 SEASON Bundesliga Appearances: 23 Goals: 4 Assists: 1 Tackles per Game: 1.8 Accurate Passes per Game: 62.4

Los Blancos signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025, though the 20-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent.

Schlotterbeck has played in the Bundesliga for eight seasons already, and the experience of the 26-year-old could help Huijsen develop.

© Imago

Can Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich and Liverpool to Nico Schlotterbeck?

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also been reported to be interested in signing Schlotterbeck, though the latter will find it difficult to compete for his signature if they are not in the Champions League next season.

Real may be right to fear Bayern's interest given the Bavarians have a strong history of poaching top talent from Dortmund, including Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels.

However, the prospect of leading Real's defence into a new golden era may be too tempting a prospect to turn down, and Los Blancos are sure to be a serious option for Schlotterbeck.