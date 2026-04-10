Real Madrid transfer news: Blow as "super" target from Champions League rival said to be unavailable in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 18:16

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has dismissed speculation linking Michael Olise to Real Madrid this summer.

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with arguably the most entertaining clash being Bayern's 2-1 win against Real at the Bernabeu.

Real failed to contain the Bavarians' attack, including winger Olise, who managed to register an assist for Harry Kane's goal early in the second half.

The Frenchman has been one of Europe's standout forwards this season, and it is no surprise that he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Real Madrid.

However, Bayern director Eberl dismissed such claims, telling Sky Germany: "No. Quite simply, no. We have a long-term project. Michael feels super comfortable. You can see how this team works, how the team can be successful, and if we play football like that, there's no chance for [a transfer]."

Olise is contracted to Bayern Munich until the end of 2028-29, and with more than three years left on his deal, the prospect of a transfer away anytime soon is slim.

© Imago

Why are Bayern Munich confident of keeping Michael Olise?

Real Madrid have long been accused of trying to disrupt potential Champions League rivals, with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool reportedly frustrated in the past by the Spanish side's behaviour towards Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The fact that Bayern's director has already dismissed rumours of Olise joining Real Madrid should be seen positively by fans, and it could signal the German side's intent to establish themselves as the best team in Europe.

MICHAEL OLISE 2025-26 Appearances: 41 Goals: 16 Assists: 25

Bayern have flourished under Vincent Kompany, with the club having already scored 142 goals this season, 41 more than Los Blancos so far.

Vincent Kompany's attacking style of play has helped get the most out of forward players like Olise and Harry Kane, and playing under the Belgian would be beneficial for most attackers.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Liverpool transfer news: Is Michael Olise a target?

Olise has also been linked to the likes of Liverpool, who will be in need of offensive reinforcements this summer due to the fact Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season.

Rumours regarding Olise had suggested that there may have been a release clause in his contract, but many at Bayern have repeatedly denied those claims.

The fact that the Bavarians seem determined to keep the Frenchman at Allianz Arena will make a transfer in the summer a near impossibility, and it would be sensible for Liverpool to look elsewhere.