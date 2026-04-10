Preview: Internacional vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Apr 2026 20:11

Rio Grande do Sul will come to a standstill on Saturday evening, April 11, as Internacional and Grêmio renew their fierce rivalry at the Beira-Rio in Gre-Nal 452, a clash valid for round 11 of the Campeonato Brasileiro. Despite their differing positions in the table, this is a fixture that transcends form, carrying the full intensity and emotion of one of Brazil’s most iconic regional derbies.

Internacional head into the contest in relatively positive shape, even though they sit two places below their rivals in the standings. Grêmio, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency this season but will look to rediscover their rhythm in the most demanding of settings. The visitors have had the upper hand in meetings so far this campaign, including winning the state championship at Internacional’s expense.

Match preview

After a turbulent start to the Campeonato Brasileiro, Internacional appear to have found their footing in the national competition.

The Colorado, who had not registered a single victory up to round seven and were sitting in the relegation zone, have now gone four matches without defeat. More significantly, three of their last four league games have ended in victory.

These recent results have lifted the side up the Brasileirão table, where they currently sit 13th with 12 points from ten matches. Their record reads three wins, three draws and four defeats, with nine goals scored and ten conceded — a picture that reflects genuine progress after a difficult opening period.

Despite winning the first derby of the season at the Beira-Rio, a 3-2 victory in the Campeonato Gaúcho, Internacional were ultimately beaten in the state final. The side fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Arena do Grêmio and watched their rivals lift the trophy in front of their own supporters.

Even so, the current mood is more optimistic, with the team showing clear development under Paulo Pezzolano, who has made steady progress in implementing his footballing ideas. Off the pitch, the club's board are also active, with advanced negotiations under way to extend the contracts of goalkeeper Rochet and midfielder Thiago Maia ahead of future seasons.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Grêmio, meanwhile, are beginning to find cause for concern. The Imortal have gone four matches without a win and were beaten 1-0 away by Montevideo City on Wednesday in their Copa Sul-Americana debut.

In the Brasileirão, their recent record reads two defeats and a draw: a 0-0 against Remo, followed by away losses of 2-1 to both Palmeiras and Vasco da Gama.

Furthermore, Grêmio have won only one of their last eight matches across all competitions.

In total, they have played 22 games this year, winning eight, drawing seven and losing seven. Despite claiming the state title against their greatest rivals — Saturday's opponents — the club are in a delicate moment, and manager Luiz Castro's work has already come under scrutiny.

Internally, pressure on the Portuguese coach is mounting, and a defeat in the derby could directly affect his position. In the Brasileirão, Grêmio sit 11th with 12 points from ten matches — three wins, three draws and four defeats — having scored 14 goals and conceded 14, without a victory in their last three rounds.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Gremio Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Paulo Pezzolano faces no significant selection problems for Internacional ahead of the derby against Grêmio on Saturday. The only absentees are Victor Gabriel, who is suspended after collecting his third yellow card, and Kayky, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

In addition, midfielder Bruno Tabata, who suffered a concussion in the match against São Paulo, is also expected to miss out. If confirmed absent, the player will be missing for a second consecutive fixture this season.

For Luiz Castro, the list of unavailable players is slightly longer. Five members of the Grêmio squad are unable to feature against Inter. Paraguayan midfielder Villasanti continues his recovery from a knee ligament injury, while Argentine forward Leonel Perez is treating a muscular complaint.

Alongside them, right back João Pedro has suffered a thigh injury, as has William, who faces a similar muscular problem. Full back Marlon is not expected to return until the middle of the year following an ankle fracture.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Rochet; Bruno Gomes, Mercado, Matheus Bahia; Vitinho, Alan Patrick, Rodrigo Villagra, Paulinho, Bernabei; Carbonero, Borré. Manager: Paulo Pezzolano.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Pavón, Gustavo Martins, Viery and Gabriel; Arthur Melo, Juan Nardoni, Tetê, Monsalve, Amuzu; Carlos Vinicius. Manager: Luiz Castro.

We say: Internacional 2-1 Gremio

Internacional arrive in stronger form, having shown clear improvement in recent rounds along with greater consistency in their performances. With the backing of the Beira-Rio crowd and momentum on their side, the hosts are well positioned to impose themselves against opponents currently short on confidence.

Grêmio, by contrast, are going through a period of instability, with underwhelming results and increasing pressure on their manager. Even allowing for the unpredictable nature of a derby, the overall balance favours Inter, who look better organised and capable of exploiting their rivals’ weaknesses to secure a 2-1 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.