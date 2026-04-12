Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star joins elite Premier League goal and assist club after scoring vs. Fulham

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Apr 2026 00:36

Mohamed Salah has become just the fifth player to record 250 or more non-penalty goals and assists in the Premier League era.

The departing Liverpool forward scored one of the goals as Arne Slot's Reds defeated Fulham 2-0 on Saturday, meaning they stay fifth in the Premier League table for one week at least.

Despite a below-par season by his lofty standards, the Egyptian's goal on Saturday further cemented his legacy as one of the competition's most prolific players.

Salah's strike brought him to six goals in the 2025-26 season, and while his final season on Merseyside may have fallen off a cliff statistically, his achievements undeniably place him in an elite bracket of footballers who have consistently delivered at the highest level of the English game.

Salah joins elite group with 250 non-penalty goal involvements

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

According to data provided by Opta, Salah has now registered 157 non-penalty goals and 93 assists during his respective tenures at both Chelsea and Liverpool.

This achievement sees the 33-year-old join a prestigious list that includes legendary figures such as Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

Rooney currently leads the way in this metric with 288 involvements, followed by Giggs with 269 and Shearer with 268.

250 – Players to record 250+ non-penalty goals and assists in the Premier League:



Wayne Rooney (288 – 185G, 103A)

Ryan Giggs (269 – 107G, 162A)

Alan Shearer (268 – 204G, 64A)

Andrew Cole (259 – 186G, 73A)

Mohamed Salah (250 – 157G, 93A)



Pantheon. pic.twitter.com/elvKWqVbXS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2026

Salah's entry has further cemented his legacy as one of the most prolific players in Premier League history following his latest statistical milestone.

Why Salah's statistical dominance secures his legendary status

© Iconsport / SPI

The fact that Salah has reached this landmark in fewer than nine full seasons highlights his remarkable efficiency compared to many of his historical peers.

While Giggs and Rooney played for the vast majority of their professional careers in the top flight, Salah’s numbers have been condensed into a much shorter timeframe.

The Egypt international's ability to maintain such high standards of both clinical finishing and creative playmaking has been the cornerstone of the modern Liverpool project.

With a move to the Saudi Pro League being touted this summer, it will be interesting to see how the Merseyside club replace their departing star marksman.