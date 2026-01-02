Fulham vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 16:33 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 16:34

A fixture that Marco Silva so often dreads, Fulham face the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday afternoon, as Liverpool rock up to Craven Cottage for gameweek 20 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cottagers manager possesses the worst losing rate of any head coach against Premier League holders, as from 11 previous top-flight games against reigning champions, he has suffered defeat in all 11 of them.

However, the Portuguese did oversee a win and a draw against Liverpool in the 2024-25 campaign, and his team enter the weekend on a four-match unbeaten run in the top flight, claiming three wins and a draw in that sequence.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's unbeaten streak now stands at eight matches across all tournaments, although their goalless stalemate with Leeds United on New Year's Day would have no doubt felt like a defeat in the minds of many.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Fulham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 79

Liverpool wins: 45

Draws: 20

Fulham wins: 14

From 79 previous clashes between Liverpool and Fulham in all tournaments, it comes as no surprise to learn that the Reds dominate the head-to-head column, defeating their capital counterparts on 46 occasions compared to a paltry 14 wins for the Cottagers.

Each of the first four showdowns between 1912 and 1934 was fought in the FA Cup, while nine successive League Cup ties took place between 1983 and 2000, but the two clubs have met almost exclusively in the Premier League since the 2001-02 season.

The one - or two - aberrations in that sequence came in the 2023-24 EFL Cup, where Liverpool dug in for a 2-1 success on home soil before holding out for a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, prior to winning their final trophy under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage.

Before that 3-2 aggregate success, a seven-goal Premier League spectacular in December 2023 went Liverpool's way by four strikes to three, and the Reds also made light work of the Cottagers in a 3-1 Craven Cottage triumph in April 2024, their fourth win from five against the capital giants.

A new club record was set by Liverpool in their 4-3 win, where Fulham went 3-2 up in the 80th minute before throwing it all away, the latest that Liverpool had fallen behind in a Premier League game that they went on to prevail in.

In both 2023-24 Premier League fixtures, Trent Alexander-Arnold came up with some heroics for Liverpool, and his stellar set-piece at Craven Cottage marked the right-back's sixth goal direct from a free kick in the English top flight.

However, Arne Slot failed to get the better of Fulham during his debut season in the Premier League, as the Cottagers held the Reds to a 2-2 stalemate at Anfield before inflicting Liverpool's first away loss of that top-flight campaign with a 3-2 success at Craven Cottage.

Prior to a 1-0 win in May 2023, Liverpool had endured a three-game Premier League run without beating Marco Silva's side, also playing out 2-2 and 1-1 draws in Craven Cottage clashes in August 2022 and December 2020 respectively.

A 1-0 loss at Anfield in March 2021 was sandwiched in between those two stalemates, where Mario Lemina's effort on the stroke of half time prolonged Liverpool's home hoodoo behind closed doors, and Fulham also won by the same scoreline on Liverpool's turf in 2012 owing to a Martin Skrtel own goal.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 06, 2025: Fulham 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2024: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 10, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Dec 3, 2023: Liverpool 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

May 03, 2023: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2020: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2018: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2014: Fulham 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2013: Liverpool 4-0 Fulham (Premier League)

May 12, 2013: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2012: Liverpool 4-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2012: Liverpool 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2011: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 09, 2011: Fulham 2-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2011: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 06, 2025: Fulham 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2024: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 3, 2023: Liverpool 4-3 Fulham (Premier League)

May 03, 2023: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2020: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2018: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)