Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Harrison Reed goal sinks Reds' hopes of Champions League boost

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 17:34

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Fulham at Craven Cottage and suffered a setback in their pursuit of Champions League football on Sunday.

Harry Wilson had the ball in the back of the net just after the 15-minute mark, beating Liverpool's offside trap and seeing his goal awarded thanks to a VAR intervention.

Cody Gakpo had an early goal ruled out in the second half, while Alexis Mac Allister struck the crossbar from after a corner delivery.

The visitors would get their reward before the hour mark, when the linesman's decision to rule Florian Wirtz's goal out for an offside offence was overturned by VAR.

Gakpo managed to get onto the end of Jeremie Frimpong's deflected cross to score the visitors' second in stoppage time, but Harrison Reed came on from the bench and scored an outrageous strike from distance.

The result means Fulham end the day in 11th place with 28 points, whereas Liverpool are in fourth place with 34 points, three more than fifth-placed Manchester United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Liverpool's performances have been far below the club's expected standards, but supporters have accepted the team's displays because results have been positive.

However, the Reds were poor once against against Fulham, and Arne Slot should not feel satisfied by the point his side took from London.

The Dutchman's job should by no means be considered safe, especially as there has been little in the way of drastic improvements since their dire run of nine defeats in 12.

Qualifying for the Champions League must still be the aim, but if Liverpool's place in the top four comes under serious threat later in the season, the Reds hierarchy may look to act and make a change in the dugout.

As for Fulham, they only trail Manchester United by three points, and the fact they have continued to excel even without stars such as Alex Iwobi is commendable.

Marco Silva is tactically innovative enough to coach a team competing in Europe, though perhaps a lack of squad depth will cost them.

FULHAM VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Wilson goal vs. Liverpool (17th min, Fulham 1-0 Liverpool)

Harry Wilson puts Fulham ahead against his former side! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/ZAcPgs00XY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Harry Wilson races past Liverpool's backline and finishes from the left low into the opposite corner, and while he is flagged for offside, replays show he beat Virgil van Dijk's offside trap.

The former Reds man opens the scoring!

32nd min: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) hits crossbar

Following a Liverpool corner, Dominik Szoboszlai puts an early cross towards the back post, where Cody Gakpo heads onto the crossbar, though the Dutch attacker was offside.

Close from the Reds!

52nd min: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) hits crossbar

Szoboszlai swings in a corner from the right, and he finds Alexis Mac Allister, who leaps but directs his header onto the bar.

He nearly equalised!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Fulham (57th min, Fulham 1-1 Liverpool)

Florian Wirtz equalises for Liverpool after a lengthy VAR review! ? pic.twitter.com/oaBMRkjzQO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Conor Bradley taps Florian Wirtz through inside the right of the box, and the German finishes with his left foot over Bernd Leno, and a VAR intervention sees the goal reinstated.

Liverpool are level!

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Fulham (90+4th min, Fulham 1-2 Liverpool)

Jeremie Frimpong crosses into the penalty area from the right, and his delivery deflects into the path of Cody Gakpo, who taps home at the far post.

Surely that's the winner!

Harrison Reed goal vs. Liverpool (90+7th min, Fulham 2-2 Liverpool)

"That is EXTRAORDINARY!"



Harrison Reed equalises for Fulham deep into stoppage-time with an unbelievable strike! ? pic.twitter.com/KvCHlEXcRo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Harrison Reed takes a touch to set himself up to strike the ball from distance, and his effort sails into the top-right corner.

An unbelievable hit!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY WILSON

Perhaps with a point to prove against his former club, Harry Wilson demonstrated his quality at Craven Cottage for Fulham, with his goal taken brilliantly.

The winger was a threat throughout the match, with no player on the pitch taking more shots (three), and no other Fulham player managed more touches inside Liverpool's box (three).

FULHAM VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 42%-58% Liverpool

Shots: Fulham 8-10 Liverpool

Shots on target: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

Corners: Fulham 3-8 Liverpool

Fouls: Fulham 11-4 Liverpool

BEST STATS

Florian Wirtz has been involved in three goals in his last four for Liverpool (2G 1A). ?#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/kUnzFofMrT — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2026

Harry Wilson's first half by numbers vs. Liverpool:



21 touches

12/14 successful passes

2 duels won

1 foul won

1/1 successful take-on

1/1 shots on target

1 goal#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/jaJDRHNu2w — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will welcome rivals Chelsea to Craven Cottage on Wednesday, before hosting Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Liverpool face a difficult task on Thursday given they play Arsenal on Thursday at the Emirates, though their next clash against Barnsley on Monday in the FA Cup should be more straightforward.