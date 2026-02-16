Ivan Toney future: The Premier League clubs who could sign Al-Ahli striker after latest transfer update

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 16:44

Ivan Toney has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League after turning down January offers in favour of staying at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The 29-year-old made the surprise £40m move to the Middle East in August 2024 after scoring 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford over a four-year period, including 36 Premier League goals.

Toney scored 30 goals across all competitions in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, finishing second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race as Al-Ahli secured fifth spot and won the Asian Champions League.

The striker then lifted the Saudi Super Cup with Al-Ahli in August and has since found the net 28 times in 32 appearances this term, moving him onto 58 goals in total in 76 games for the club.

Toney has revealed that despite having the opportunity to leave Al-Ahli and re-join a Premier League team, he is enjoying life in Saudi Arabia where he remains under contract until June 2028.

Despite that, Toney has opened the door to a future move back to England, telling Sky Sports News: "Never say never. I have goals I want to achieve [at Al-Ahli] first, the club have signed me for a long period of time.

"I want to repay them and bring trophies. In football and life, you never know what's around the corner. Who knows what the next step is?

"I'm comfortable here and like being here. I'm doing well, my numbers speak for themselves and I'm settled. I'm enjoying my football and don't see why I'd leave to go back to where I was."

Many felt that Toney’s transfer to Saudi Arabia would hinder his chances of representing England on the international stage, but the striker is hopeful of earning a call-up from head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup]," said Toney. "I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that. If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing.

"Maybe [I could bring an advantage due to the heat]. There are great players in the squad and some top English strikers, so I guess everyone will have an opportunity, as everyone will be able to adapt to the heat, but you can say I'm a bit more used to it than others. It's tough because you have to change your game slightly.

"You can't be running around crazy because otherwise you run out of steam. You have to be more strategic with the runs you make. I guess I won't have to adapt. I've played in 30-plus degrees here and I feel like I'm adapted to it.

"All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible. It could be my last chance. It's [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.

"I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high. I don't want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He would be getting a goalscorer who is hungry to play.

"Yes, I'm on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it's not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things.”

Which Premier League teams could sign Toney?

Before joining Al-Ahli, Toney was linked with a plethora of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United who were in need of a new striker before opting to sign Joshua Zirkee in the summer of 2024.

Benjamin Sesko has since arrived at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be prepared to reignite their interest in Toney, if Serie A-linked Zirkzee were to leave the club.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest as they seek to bolster their centre-forward options, though the latter would need to avoid relegation from the Premier League if they were to have a genuine chance of signing Toney in the summer.

Premier League clubs including Fulham and Leeds United could also be in the market for a new striker ahead of next season, the former are pushing for the European positions while the latter have shown that they are prepared to spend big on a new striker after seeing a £40m+ bid rejected for Jorgen Strand Larsen before he joined Crystal Palace on deadline day.