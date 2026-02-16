Liverpool transfer news: Defender wanted by Reds and Chelsea is ‘preparing to leave’ this summer with asking price revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 16:31

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is preparing to leave the City Ground this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League since his arrival at Forest from Corinthians in the summer of 2023, possessing a balance of physical power, speed and ball-playing abilities.

Murillo has made 100 appearances for Forest across all competitions and was a key member of the Tricky Trees defence that kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season en route to finishing seventh in the table and qualifying for Europe.

This term, Murillo has played 25 times for a Forest side who are now preparing for life under a fourth manager in the form of Vitor Pereira and currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

Murillo is under contract at the City Ground until June 2029, but speculation over his future at Forest is beginning to increase at a time when the club face the prospect of relegation to the Championship.

© Imago / APL

Murillo the subject of 'strong and serious' interest ahead of summer window

According to TEAMtalk, the level of interest in Murillo is 'strong and serious' and the player’s entourage are ‘actively assessing’ potential destinations for the defender this summer, with the expectation that he will leave Forest this summer.

The report adds that Liverpool and Chelsea have done more groundwork on Murillo than any other club over the past 12 months and both teams even weighed up bids for the one-cap Brazil international last summer.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have been extensively monitoring Murillo, and there is a belief that the defender is ‘very likely’ to stay in England.

With just four months remaining until the summer transfer window opens, Forest are said to be fully aware of Murillo’s desire to take the next step in his career, with sources close to the club stating that the defender has 'probably hit his ceiling' at the City Ground and will push for an exit.

© Imago / News Images

Liverpool, Chelsea among leading contenders to sign Murillo

Forest bought Murillo for around £15m almost three years ago and they now value the defender in a similar bracket to key midfield pair Morgan Gibbs‑White and Elliot Anderson, who are also attracting significant interest.

It is understood that Forest would demand in excess of £50m for Murillo, who only put pen to paper on a new contract in January last year which does not include a release clause.

As things stand, Liverpool and Chelsea appear to be at the front of the queue for Murillo’s signature, but that could change if either club refuses to meet Forest’s asking price.

Chelsea’s interest in Murillo comes at a time when the Blues are allegedly open to offers for Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, according to TEAMtalk, with head coach Liam Rosenior happy to keep Mamadou Sarr and welcome back Levi Colwill from a long-term injury.

As for Liverpool, they recently beat Chelsea to the signing of Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, who will join in the summer, but they remain keen to bolster their centre-back options further, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract in the summer and injury-prone Joe Gomez struggling to prove his fitness.