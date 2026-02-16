Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah succession plan dealt 'major blow' as four new alternatives emerge

By Lewis Blain | 16 Feb 2026 12:39

Liverpool and their hopes of signing a perfect Mohamed Salah successor this summer have now suffered a significant setback.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Michael Olise?

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds have been dealt a 'major blow' in their pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with the Bundesliga giants determined to reject any proposals this summer.

It's thought that Liverpool's recruitment team viewed the former Crystal Palace man as the standout heir to Salah at Anfield due to his creativity and threat from the right flank.

However, Bayern now view him as untouchable, forcing the Reds to reassess their options.

The Merseyside outfit are actively preparing for life without the 33-year-old, having done groundwork on potential replacements.

Liverpool eye four Mo Salah successors after major Michael Olise blow

While Olise comes as a huge blow, there are believed to be four exciting alternatives on their summer transfer shortlist.

RB Leipzig wonderkid Yan Diomande, Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, and Paris Saint-Germain duo Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola are all under consideration.

Salah's future at Liverpool has been subject of intense speculation for a while, with the Egypt international wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

At one stage, an exit for the long-serving winger looked inevitable amid a reported fallout with manager Arne Slot, but since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations last month, Salah has re-established himself as a regular starter.

Why Yan Diomande should be Liverpool's new Mo Salah succession plan

While there's a case to be made for all four of the alternatives on Liverpool's shortlist, the rising RB Leipzig star, Diomande, stands out as a potential masterstroke.

At just 19, the Ivory Coast sensation would offer enormous long-term upside for years to come, and even if Salah were to stick around next season, then Diomande could benefit hugely from learning directly from him.

In what has been an eye-catching breakthrough campaign, the teenager has scored nine goals and provided six assists across 24 appearances this season, delivering more goal contributions than any of Liverpool's squad in the Premier League.

Diomande looks tailor-made to become Liverpool's next elite winger and should be the ideal succession plan to Salah following this latest blow surrounding Olise.