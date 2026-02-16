PSG transfer news: Paris could rival Premier League trio for Real Madrid defender signature

By Axel Clody | 16 Feb 2026 11:23

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation of a player set to leave Real Madrid.

Out of contract at the end of the season with Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger has still not received a contract extension offer from Los Blancos.

A free transfer exit for the German centre-back is therefore increasingly likely, along with that of his defensive partner David Alaba, who finds himself in the same contractual situation.

Antonio Rudiger wants to join the Premier League

© Imago

Real Madrid appear keen to start a new cycle in central defence. Faced with this situation, Antonio Rudiger is starting to think about his future.

According to TeamTalk, the Germany international has chosen his next destination: he wants to return to the Premier League and would even be willing to take a pay cut to do so.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham have been mentioned as serious suitors to welcome the 32-year-old. This information has been confirmed by Caught Offside, who add that these three English clubs have opened discussions with the player regarding a free transfer arrival next summer.

PSG monitoring Real Madrid defender's situation

© Imago

A three-way battle therefore appears to be taking shape in this matter, but that is not all. Indeed, the British outlet reports that "Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation closely."

Antonio Rudiger does not really seem to fit into the capital club's new recruitment strategy, which primarily focuses on signing promising youngsters with high potential.

However, with the disappointing performances of Illya Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo, as well as the possible departures of thirty-somethings Marquinhos and Lucas Hernandez, PSG could need to strengthen the heart of their defence.

Signing Antonio Rudiger, who remains a starter at Real Madrid when available, on a free transfer could be a fine piece of business. The Madrid man's stance on this new interest remains to be seen.