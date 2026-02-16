Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 16 Feb 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 12:18

Now under new management, Wigan Athletic will look to end their dreadful run of form when they welcome Luton Town to the Brick Community Stadium for a League One clash on Wednesday night.

The Latics were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in the FA Cup last time out, while the Hatters suffered a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

With rumours circulating that Gary Caldwell was set to become the next Wigan manager, the club officially announced him as their new boss on Monday morning, replacing Ryan Lowe, who was dismissed at the start of the month.

They managed to end the 2024-25 campaign 10 points clear of the dreaded bottom four and would have been hoping to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle this season.

However, following a 6–1 defeat to Peterborough United, with just one win in their previous 10 matches and the club sitting in the League One relegation zone, Wigan decided to part ways with Lowe after 11 months in charge.

Interim managers Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow have taken charge of the Latics' latest two clashes, losing late on to Reading in the league and being comprehensively beaten by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the FA Cup.

With Caldwell now confirmed to be the new man in the dugout, he will take charge of a side currently sitting 22nd in League One and two points adrift of safety.

Despite their poor run and low position in the table, a potential 'new manager bounce' could see them climb out of the relegation zone before next weekend.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

As for Luton Town, they come into this one at the other end of the League One table with Jack Wilshere's side looking to return to winning ways and build a run of form that can see them remain in the playoff picture.

The Hatters headed into their Valentine’s Day clash on the back of consecutive victories but were unable to make it three in a row against Cardiff City.

Wilshere's side went behind after just 11 minutes before drawing level through a Jordan Clark penalty just nine minutes later.

However, two further first-half goals from the Bluebirds inflicted their 12th league loss of the season, meaning Luton Town come into Wednesday night's game four points adrift of the top six with 45 points to their name.

However, they do have a game in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town and could close the gap to just one point by the time they complete their 32nd match.

With that said, if Wilshere's side are to build some momentum and climb into League One's playoff places, their away form will have to improve and is highlighted by the fact that their last away victory in the league came at the start of November.

Their 14 points from 15 games on the road is only the 14th-best record in the division and will need to improve as the business end of the season draws closer.

Both sides come into this one at opposite ends of the table and meet for the first time since Luton's 1-0 win back in August.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L D L L L L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D L L L L L

Luton Town League One form:

D L L W W L

Team News

© Imago

With an official announcement regarding their new manager coming on Monday morning, it remains to be seen who will be selected ahead of Caldwell's first game in charge.

After being replaced just 30 minutes into their FA Cup defeat, Jack Hunt will not be available.

Baba Adeeko and Luke Robinson failed to make the trip to North London but have returned to training, Wednesday's clash is likely to be too soon for the duo.

James Carragher has missed the last three for Wigan and is also doubtful, while the wait for a return for Harry McHugh will continue with the forward still recovering from his injury.

As for Luton Town, they appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further injuries and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

However, Wilshere's side will remain without long-term absentees Shandon Baptiste and Elijah Adebayo.

On the back of his goal last time out, captain Clark will keep his spot in midfield with Devante Cole leading the line in attack and looking to add to his six League One goals.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Fox; B. Rodrigues, Moxon, Weir, Fox; Bettoni, Taylor, Wright

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Andersen, Mengi, Johnson; Palmer; Jones, Richards, Clark, Kouda; Cole

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Luton Town

Returning home and now with the uncertainty of who will be in charge over, out-of-sorts Wigan will be up against it when they take on a Luton Town side looking to close the gap between themselves and the top six.

We expect this to be closer than their FA Cup defeat, but with the Latics ultimately losing once again.

