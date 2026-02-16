Barcelona transfer news: Agent of in-demand wonderkid confirms interest from La Liga champions after Deco 'scouting trip'

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 09:58 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 10:00

Club Brugge attacker Jesse Bisiwu's agent Mobindi Marthi has revealed that Barcelona are interested in signing his client.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Club Brugge, but he has featured for their second team on 32 occasions in the Challenger Pro League, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Bisiwu's form at youth level is believed to have attracted the attention of a number of major clubs, with Barcelona thought to be at the head of the queue for his services.

The teenager's agent has revealed that the La Liga champions are "closely following" Bisiwu, as Club Brugge face a huge fight to keep hold of him beyond the end of the season.

“It is true that Barcelona is closely following Jesse and is one of the clubs that is actively following his situation," Marthi told Eram News.

© Imago

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants following teenage star Bisiwu

"However, we are managing the situation calmly, step by step. Given the talent of the player, it is totally normal that there are official communications with several clubs, including big clubs such as Barcelona.”

Bisiwu has been capped at Under-18s level by Belgium, while he has a contract with his current club until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the youngster's 'top priority' is to make the move to Barcelona, having previously revealed that he is a supporter of the Catalan giants.

Barcelona's sporting director Deco and head of scouting Joao Amaral are believed to have recently made the trip to Belgium to scout Bisiwu, with favourable reports being returned.

Will Barcelona win the race for his signature?

Barcelona are the heavy favourites for the teenager, and it does appear that the Catalan outfit will be able to get the deal done in the not too distant future.

Bisiwu is not expected to immediately become a part of the first-team picture at the club and will instead feature for their second team at this stage of his development.

However, Barcelona are said to be confident that the teenager can become a key player in the future.