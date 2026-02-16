Man City transfer news: James Trafford ‘expectation’ revealed as goalkeeper makes Gianluigi Donnarumma claim

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:55

James Trafford has admitted that he did not expect Manchester City to sign fellow goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma following his transfer from Burnley last summer.

The 23-year-old academy graduate was re-signed by the Citizens for a reported £27m and started in each of the club’s opening three Premier League games this season, ahead of Ederson who later secured a move to Fenerbahce.

Trafford returned to the Etihad Stadium with the expectation of establishing himself as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice shot-stopper, but Man City opportunistically brought in Champions League winner Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

Donnarumma was quickly installed as Guardiola’s new No.1 and has started 23 consecutive Premier League games as well as seven more in the Champions League since moving to the Etihad, while Trafford has been forced to play second fiddle to the Italian.

Indeed, since Donnarumma’s arrival, Trafford has been limited to just eight first-team outings in all competitions - five in the EFL Cup, two in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League.

Trafford, who kept a clean sheet in Man City’s 2-0 home win over Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, could leave the club after only one season, with speculation over his future mounting.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Trafford “didn’t expect” Donnarumma arrival at Man City

“I didn’t expect the situation [with Donnarumma] to happen, but it happened, so I just have to get on with it.” Trafford told reporters.

“It is what it is, it’s football. You’ve got to keep grafting every day and when the games come, play as hard as you can. This is just another experience to add to my career and it has been a good learning experience.”

Trafford penned a five-year contract when he joined Man City last summer, but with game time limited and his hopes of making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup fading, he is unsure what the future holds.

“Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens,” he added. “I’ve obviously got a contract (but) I don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.

“Obviously everyone knows what’s going on with me. I’ve just got to, whenever I play, play as well as I can.”

Trafford has also insisted that he has no personal issues with Donnarumma and has handled his setback at Man City in a positive manner.

“He’s a great fella, he is a lovely man,” said Trafford. “We both train as hard as we can and try and improve ourselves. Obviously he’s had a great career so far and he’s got great standards.

“Some people (would) find it tough, some people don’t find it tough. I just try as hard as I can and do what I believe I can do.”

© Imago

‘A number of suitors are expected’ for Trafford in the summer

Guardiola made it clear in mid-December that Trafford would not be leaving Man City in the winter window and insisted that the “incredible” goalkeeper “stays here”.

However, just a month later, Guardiola admitted that he is uncertain if Trafford will remain a Man City player for next season and refused to rule out a possible summer exit.

According to the Daily Mail, at least one Premier League club registered their interest in signing Trafford in January and ‘a number of suitors’ are ‘expected’ to surface over the coming months ahead of the summer transfer window.

A recent report claims that Aston Villa have identified Trafford as a potential replacement for Emiliano Martinez, should he leave the club in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle United will renew their interest in Trafford after missing out on his signature last summer, before signing Aaron Ramsdale on loan to provide competition for Nick Pope.