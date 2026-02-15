Manchester United transfer news: 'Imminent departure' from Manchester City could see 'major talent' arrive at Old Trafford

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 16:18

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Manchester City teenager Kasen Brown, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' season has been mixed, with performances under Ruben Amorim routinely disappointing fans, and it is no surprise that he was sacked.

Michael Carrick was appointed as interim boss in January, and the former United midfielder has guided the club to four wins and one stalemate.

The team are currently fourth in the Premier League, and fans are hopeful that the Red Devils can look positively towards the future, especially as the potential return to the Champions League would make them an attractive destination.

Football Insider report that United have held talks with Manchester City prospect Kasen Brown, who is set to be the latest young star to leave the team's academy.

Who is Man United target Kasen Brown?

Having played predominantly as a left-back, Brown has made a name for himself for City's under-16s side, and he has was also called up to England's under-16s squad this week.

The 15-year-old has been praised for his technical and physical levels, and he has been able to provide a threat in the final third.

Brown participated in the Future Star Cup tournament in Shanghai last summer with the Citizens' academy side, playing twice and scoring once.

Why Man United need to focus on getting younger

Kobbie Mainoo was often outcast by Amorim, but since being trusted by Carrick in the first team, the 20-year-old has managed to excel.

Though experience is key when trying to win silverware, Mainoo's form has highlighted the benefit of introducing younger players into the XI.

Stars such as Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Casemiro have served the club well, but the none of the three players are particularly dynamic.

With an increased emphasis on athleticism in the Premier League, adding more energy to the squad should be seen as a priority, and that could be found by signing more academy prospects and developing them for the first team.