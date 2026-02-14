Man United handed major injury boost as Red Devils look ahead to Everton battle

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 19:16

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire trained alongside his teammates on Saturday, with the injury fears surrounding the Englishman being eased.

Maguire pulled up with an apparent hamstring issue in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Tuesday night before being replaced in the second period.

There had been some concern surrounding the Englishman's fitness, but according to journalist Steven Railston, the defender said that his injury was "good" when questioned in the mixed zone.

Maguire trained alongside his teammates on Saturday, with the injury fears surrounding the 32-year-old being eased ahead of Man United's return to action on February 23.

The Red Devils were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion, so their next match is a league fixture with Everton.

© Imago

Maguire returns to Man United training after injury scare

Maguire has been restricted to just 15 appearances for Man United this season due to injury problems, but he has been outstanding in the team's recent resurgence.

There remains uncertainty surrounding the centre-back's future, as his current deal with the 20-time English champions is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

However, it is understood that Maguire is willing to take a huge wage cut in order to remain at Old Trafford, with a new deal potentially being agreed in the coming weeks.

Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have been the starting centre-backs since Carrick's arrival, with Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven providing the back-up from the bench.

Matthijs de Ligt has not played since the end of November due to a back problem, and he was again missing from Saturday's training session.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

De Ligt, Mount, Dorgu remain sidelined for Man United

Mason Mount was also absent, with the Englishman battling to overcome a recent knock.

However, Carrick has said that Mount could be back for the trip to Everton, while De Ligt may potentially be ready before the end of the month.

"Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back," Carrick told reporters.

"Matta, we'll see how he develops over the, you know… the Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we'll see how he develops, but he's positive, he's moving in the right direction, but Mason's a little bit closer than him."

Patrick Dorgu is a long-term absentee due to a hamstring injury, with the Denmark international unlikely to be back on the field until April.