Man United transfer news: Red Devils receive Morten Hjulmand boost with cut-price valuation 'revealed'

By Darren Plant | 14 Feb 2026 09:20

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost ahead of potentially trying to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick has instigated an upturn in fortunes at Old Trafford, securing 13 points from his opening five matches to establish the Red Devils in fourth position in the Premier League table.

However, at a time when the Englishman is fighting to become manager on a permanent basis, United's recruitment are contemplating how to improve their squad.

As a result of Casemiro's summer exit having already been put in place, United will inevitably make at least one - probably two - additions to their engine room.

Although the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson have been heavily linked, Hjulmand is another option.

© Imago

Sporting to lower Hjulmand asking price?

According to a report in A Bola, Man United have received encouragement in their efforts to sign the Denmark international.

The report alleges that Sporting will not necessarily insist that the 26-year-old's £70m release clause is activated.

Instead, the Portuguese giants are said to be willing to do business at proposals starting in the range of £43.5m.

That is despite Hjulmand's contract running until 2028. Having convinced the player to remain at the club for 2025-26, Sporting are seemingly accepting of his desire to take on a new challenge.

He is currently in his third season at Estadio Jose Alvalade, where he has contributed nine goals and 10 assists from 126 appearances.

© Imago

Major development in Man United midfielder chase?

Should United secure a return to the Champions League, they will receive a substantial boost to their transfer kitty for the summer market.

Nevertheless, even with Casemiro's mammoth wages being removed from their outgoings, they realistically will not want to pay the high asking prices of both Baleba and Anderson.

Therefore, having the option to acquire the services of someone like Hjulmand for a lower fee than anticipated may prove too tempting to turn down.

As it stands, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes represent United's only three senior central-midfield options for 2026-27.