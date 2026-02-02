Man Utd's Casemiro stance 'confirmed' amid suggestions midfielder's form could lead to major rethink

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 20:57

Manchester United will reportedly not reverse their decision to release Casemiro this summer despite the experienced midfielder's impressive form.

The Red Devils announced last month that Casemiro would be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 33-year-old has been instrumental in Man United's last three Premier League matches, though, playing a vital role in the successes over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

Casemiro scored and provided an assist in Sunday's 3-2 success over Fulham, and there have been calls for the club to reverse their decision to release the ex-Real Madrid midfielder.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Man United will stick to their plan, with the Red Devils looking to the future.

© Imago

Casemiro will leave Man Utd on a free transfer this summer

The report claims that 'there is no going back' on the Casemiro decision, with the Brazilian turning 34 later this month and on astronomical wages.

The experienced midfielder collects in the region of £300,000 a week at Old Trafford.

There was criticism when Man United handed a four-year deal to Casemiro in August 2022, with the Brazilian arriving from Real Madrid.

Casemiro has had some difficult periods in his Red Devils career, but his signing will be considered a success when looking at the overall picture, with the midfielder scoring 22 goals and registering 14 assists in 148 appearances for the club.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Who could replace Casemiro at Man Utd?

Man United view Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as leading targets in midfield.

There is a strong chance that two new midfielders will move to Old Trafford this summer, as Manuel Ugarte is likely to be surplus to requirements at the end of the season.

Bruno Fernandes' future is also the subject of much debate, with the club captain believed to be considering leaving the Red Devils during the summer market.