Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'push back' on Tyrell Malacia exit claim as Red Devils 'make decision'

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 17:35

Manchester United have reportedly denied that travel arrangements had been made for Tyrell Malacia to head to Turkey on transfer deadline day.

Malacia was widely expected to leave Old Trafford last summer, having been made surplus to requirements by the club, but the transfer window closed with the Netherlands international remaining with the 20-time English champions.

According to The Sun, Malacia was set to board a plane to Turkey on transfer deadline day to complete a move away from Man United.

The report claims that Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox called off the move at the final moment.

However, according to journalist Chris Wheeler, Man United are 'pushing back' on suggestions that they had granted permission for the defender to leave.

Man Utd 'deny' Malacia's transfer claim

Wheeler claims that Patrick Dorgu's hamstring injury changed Malacia's future, and the defender is now set to remain at Old Trafford before leaving on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 26-year-old has only made one appearance for the Red Devils this season, featuring as a late substitute against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

However, Malacia has been back in the matchday squad since the end of November, and Man United are said to be concerned that they could be left short at left-back, should Luke Shaw suffer an injury.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are both capable of operating at left-back, while Diego Leon is viewed as a long-term prospect in that area, but it would be a huge risk to select the youngster in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Malacia's Man Utd contract will expire this summer

Malacia made 39 appearances for Man United during his first season, having arrived from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, but he has only played nine times since.

The Dutchman missed the entire 2023-24 campaign through injury, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, representing the Dutch outfit 12 times.

PSV turned down the chance to sign the left-back on a permanent basis, and Malacia was expected to leave Man United last summer, but he ultimately remained at Old Trafford.

The defender is now set to remain with the Red Devils for the rest of the campaign before making the move to a new club this summer.