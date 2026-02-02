Arsenal transfer news: 'Loan talks' held for 18-year-old striker who snubbed Man Utd

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 11:33

Arsenal have supposedly held discussions over a loan deal for Hearts striker James Wilson on transfer deadline day.

The Premier League leaders have unsurprisingly laid low throughout much of the winter window, although Mikel Merino's recent foot injury has led to suggestions that they could bring in a midfielder before the 7pm cut-off point.

Merino is at risk of missing the rest of the season with his fracture - which he will soon undergo surgery on - and Arsenal were said to have held shock direct talks over a deal for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali earlier today.

Rumours surrounding a move to the Emirates for the Italian have now been shot down as 'complete rubbish', and Arsenal also do not possess a break clause in Ethan Nwaneri's Marseille loan deal.

It therefore remains to be seen if Arsenal make a move for another engine-room enforcer in the coming hours, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are now working on a surprise striker deal.

The journalist claims that negotiations have started over an initial loan deal for the teenage forward, who has fewer than 18 months left to run on his contract with the Scottish Premiership leaders, albeit with the option of a further 12 months.

Who is Arsenal-linked striker James Wilson?

© Imago

One of the highest-rated talents to emerge from the Hearts academy in recent times, 2007-born Wilson - who is just 15 days older than Nwaneri - has already played 45 times for the senior Hearts team, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

A breakthrough 2024-25 season saw Wilson score five times in the Scottish Premiership, as well as netting one goal in the Conference League in a 2-2 stalemate with Petrocub in the league phase, becoming Hearts' youngest-ever scorer in European competition.

Wilson has only played a peripheral role in Hearts' sensational 2025-26 season as the Jambos sit six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but he has scored twice in four League Cup appearances.

The right-footed striker also made his first Scotland appearance in March's UEFA Nations League playoff with Greece, although he ostensibly only has an outside chance of making Steve Clarke's 2026 World Cup squad.

Manchester United, Celtic and Rangers were formerly linked with Wilson - who also represented Northern Ireland at youth level - but the striker snubbed all three clubs to sign a professional deal at Hearts.

Wilson would likely continue his development with Arsenal's Under-21s too, as Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus represent Arteta's current centre-forward options, but the latter's long-term future is still unclear.