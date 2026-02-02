Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri recall question answered as 'stupid' Sandro Tonali rumour shot down

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 10:02 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:03

Newcastle United have reportedly responded to Arsenal's alleged interest in Sandro Tonali on transfer deadline day.

Earlier on Monday, it was claimed that the Gunners had made shock direct calls over a move for the Italy international after losing Mikel Merino to a serious foot injury.

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Merino has suffered a suspected fracture and will undergo surgery to correct the issue, leaving him at risk of missing the remainder of the season.

Merino's absence deprives Declan Rice of his only genuine backup in the left eight role, and sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be perusing the market for a late addition, either on loan or permanently.

However, journalist Luke Edwards claims that reports of Arsenal making a move for Tonali are "stupid" and "complete rubbish", suggesting that the midfielder will stay put at St James' Park for the remainder of the campaign.

The Premier League leaders will therefore have to look elsewhere for last-minute midfield reinforcements, after loaning out Ethan Nwaneri to Marseille earlier in the winter window.

Can Arsenal recall Ethan Nwaneri from Marseille loan?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Tonali to Arsenal always had the look of a pipe dream, thanks mainly to Newcastle's own midfield injury problems, having lost Lewis Miley, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen if Berta and Mikel Arteta identify another target before the 7pm deadline, although some fans are now questioning the wisdom of sending Nwaneri out on loan to Marseille.

The 18-year-old struggled to make Premier League matchday squads in the first few weeks of 2026, but he would hypothetically earn plenty more minutes between now and May following Merino's injury.

However, journalist Simon Collings claims that there is no clause in Nwaneri's loan deal allowing Arsenal to recall the Premier League's youngest-ever player, and a termination would risk souring their relationship with Les Olympiens.

Nwaneri and Merino are fundamentally different players anyway, but the former's presence could have opened the door for Arteta to field Martin Odegaard - who has struggled creativity-wise of late - in the left eight role.

The Arsenal boss could alternatively deploy Martin Zubimendi in a more advanced position and start Christian Norgaard as the number six, but without a winter addition, justifiable squad depth and injury concerns will be raised.