Arsenal transfer news: Shock 'direct calls' made for 25-year-old midfielder after Mikel Merino injury

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 09:17

Arsenal have allegedly made shock 'direct calls' over a late January deal for a Newcastle United midfielder following Mikel Merino's serious injury.

The Gunners announced on Sunday night that 29-year-old Spain international Merino had suffered a serious bone issue in his foot, which would require him to go under the knife.

Arsenal are hopeful that Merino will return to full training before the end of the season, but there is no guarantee that the former Real Sociedad man will be back in competitive action before next term.

The Spaniard's absence deprives Mikel Arteta of both an emergency striker and effective left-eight option, meaning that Declan Rice is now extremely short of cover in the engine room.

Arteta could alternatively field Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard together, or deploy both Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi in the same team, but there would be issues with balance in both scenarios.

Arsenal make 'shock' direct calls for Sandro Tonali deal

© Imago / Sportimage

Following news of Merino's injury, it was reported that Arsenal were exploring the market for a late midfield signing, albeit a loan deal rather than a permanent capture.

Now, Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that the Premier League leaders have made surprise contact over a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of the 7pm deadline.

Arsenal have supposedly held direct talks over the potential signing of the Italy international over the past few hours, but the Gunners will find it 'very, very difficult' to pull off a deal before the end of the day.

Plettenberg adds that Newcastle have rejected an initial approach from their Premier League rivals, but Arsenal are still 'pushing' to bring the former AC Milan and Brescia enforcer to the Emirates Stadium on deadline day.

Twenty-five-year-old Tonali has set up five goals in 35 matches for Eddie Howe's side across all tournaments this season and played the full 90 minutes in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Italian boasts a total of seven goals and eight assists in 92 games for the Magpies since his 2023 arrival from AC Milan, and he remains under contract at St James' Park until the summer of 2028.

Sandro Tonali to Arsenal: Realistic or a pipe dream?

?? EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.



Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/13lSEw5pmK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 2, 2026

Arsenal's most likely signing for the January window was expected to be a midfield market opportunity, specifically a young talent a la Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Mendoza or Ayyoub Bouaddi, but Merino's injury led to a last-minute change of strategy.

Newcastle's midfield squad depth is on par with or arguably stronger than Arsenal's when all Howe's options are fully fit, those being Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey.

However, Guimaraes and Joelinton have struggled with injuries recently - the latter faces a few weeks out with a groin injury - while Miley is also managing a recent knee problem.

Ramsey's fitness record does not make for pleasant reading either, so Newcastle would be highly unlikely to sanction a loan deal for Tonali, and Arsenal forking out a mammoth fee for the Italian in the coming hours appears a pipe dream too.